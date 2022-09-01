Watch CBS News

45th Annual Jewish Food Faire

Do you like Jewish Food? Lori Wallace is in Carmichael at the 45th Annual Jewish Food Faire and they're giving us a sneak peek at their delicious dishes! See what you can try and taste for this weekend's event!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.