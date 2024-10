2024 IRONMAN California, 9am Over 3,000 triathletes unleash their full potential, with a downriver 2.4MI swim, voted one of the best swim courses in North America as voted on by athletes, a fast and flat 112MI bike through beautiful farm and wine country, and a spirited 26.2MI run lined with cheering spectators. The race culminates at an epic finish line at the California State Capitol, providing a grand and iconic backdrop for becoming an IRONMAN.