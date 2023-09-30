Watch CBS News

11th Annual My Food For Thought Wine Event

AFTD stands for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. It’s the most common dementia for those under 60, yet it’s widely misunderstood and too often misdiagnosed. Terry Walter joins us to discuss how we can raise awareness.
