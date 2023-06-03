West Sacramento takes the lead in the region's construction sector

Sacramento region's construction sector gains momentum as West Sacramento takes the lead Sacramento region's construction sector gains momentum as West Sacramento takes the lead 02:37

WEST SACRAMENTO - The city of West Sacramento is witnessing a resurgence in construction activity, marking a potential building boom in the Sacramento area.

While the overall building reputation of the city remains tentative, West Sacramento has embraced the motto "Ready? Go" as it strives to attract new building projects and businesses.

In the emerging Bridge District of West Sacramento, walls are rising, and roads are being paved, signaling a flurry of construction. Traci Michel, a representative of the city, expresses excitement about the ongoing and upcoming projects in the district, which are either in progress, soon to commence or in advanced planning stages. With over a dozen projects approved and ready to move forward, West Sacramento stands out as a hub of building activity.

"We've got exciting projects underway in the bridge district. They're either under construction, soon to be under construction, or in the advanced planning stages," she said.

What sets West Sacramento apart from other areas? Aaron Marchand, a local resident, believes the distinction lies in the Bridge District.

"I think the difference is the Bridge District is so young. What Fulcrum's been doing has been 20 years in the making. There are unique challenges on this side of the river. The city has a small population which means less money for public projects," he said.

The city faces unique challenges due to its relatively small population, resulting in limited funds for public projects. However, West Sacramento is actively promoting more housing developments to address the issue. Michel emphasizes the importance of pursuing projects that contribute to long-term financial stability and foster tax base growth.

"We're always pushing for projects that give us long-term financial stability, growing our tax base," said Michel.

Navigating through tough economic conditions, the city has shown adaptability and nimbleness.

"We're working on an infill development fee reduction program and that's something that we think can help projects just on the cusp move forward," she said.

An infill development fee reduction program is currently under consideration, aiming to support projects that are on the brink of fruition. Despite several vacant lots, developers are cautiously observing market conditions before proceeding. Marchand explains that slowing permits, rising interest rates, and construction costs have created hurdles for builders, forcing them to wait for a more favorable environment.

Nevertheless, West Sacramento enjoys significant advantages, including the opportunity to shape a unique urban landscape. Michel highlights the city's distinctive character and the ability to create something entirely new. Additionally, the proximity and interconnectedness of the Bridge District, the Railyards, and Downtown Sacramento fuel the city's growth potential.

Marchand envisions a future where crossing the bridge effortlessly facilitates access to various amenities, transforming the area from being solely office-centric to a well-balanced blend of residential and commercial spaces.

"As we move forward there will be a lot more crossing the bridge very easily to go to X, Y and Z and back and forth now where it's been just office one side and residential on the other," he said.

These factors stimulate imagination and translate into actual progress, as shovels break ground today and lay the foundation for a promising future. Michel underscores the importance of continued investments in West Sacramento's riverfront to ensure seamless connectivity and unlock the district's full potential.

As West Sacramento emerges as a thriving center of construction, the city's efforts to attract building projects and foster economic growth showcase a promising outlook for the Sacramento area as a whole.