TOGO'S SUMMER FUN 2025 CONTEST RULES

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The Togo's Summer Fun contest will begin on July 06, 2025 at 7:00 am and end on July 06, 2025 at 10:45am. Contest is sponsored by Togo's.

(b) To participate in the contest, viewers must e-mail their photos of summer fun to contest@kmaxtv.com. It does not matter where or when the photo was taken.

Any photographs or other material submitted as part of an entrant's completed entry must be the entrant's own creative work, and each entrant must have all rights necessary to submit them (e.g. the work must not infringe any third party's copyright and have the required consent of each individual depicted). KOVR/KMAX, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any entry if the entrant's submissions are inappropriate or unsuitable for public display, broadcast or posting on KOVR/KMAX websites.

(c) Only 1 entry per person for the contest period and the winner cannot have won a contest in the last 60 days.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.GOODDAYSACRAMENTO.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: "GOODDAYSACRAMENTO.COM".

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on the KOVR/KMAX website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KOVR/KMAX, Paramount Global, Togo's, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.





(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KOVR/KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information, and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes: Forty (40) Winners

(a) Togo's will provide forty gift cards. The value of each card is $20.00.

(b) On Sunday July 06, 2025, the Good Day anchors will randomly select 40 viewers who sent in their photos and each winner will receive a gift card.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of KOVR/KMAX. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of notification will be forfeited by the winner and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is e-mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

Prize winner must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by KOVR/KMAX in order to release the prize. If prize winner is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by KOVR/KMAX by the given deadline, prize winner will be deemed as ineligible, and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Forty (40) winners will be randomly selected on July 06, 2025 from 7:00am to 10:45am.

(c) Winners need not watch/listen or be present to win.

(d) Winners will be contacted by phone and/or e-mail.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. If a prizewinner is a minor, prize may be awarded to the minor's parent or legal guardian. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Paramount Global, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by September 06, 2025 to:

Togo's Summer Fun 2025 Contest Rules

C/O KMAX

2713 KOVR drive

West Sacramento, CA. 95605