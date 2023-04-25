Interns at some companies can earn more than $9,000 a month

Far from offering measly stipends or counting experience as compensation, some U.S. companies pay interns top dollar.

Technology companies offer the best-paid internships, with finance and management consulting players also ranking high, according to a new analysis from Glassdoor. According to the job search site's ranking, payment services company Stripe interns receive the highest average monthly salary, at $9,064.

To be sure, competition for internships at blue-chip companies is fierce. But while many of the application deadlines for this summer have likely passed, some may still be open. Online game platform Roblox, whose average monthly intern salary of $9,017 offers the second highest-paid program, appears to be accepting applications for software engineering internships this summer.

Amazon also lists an opening for a creative marketing intern, with a base pay of between $29.66 an hour and $71.39 an hour. For someone who works four hours a week, that adds up to $4,746 a month at the low end of the pay scale and $11,422 at the high end of the range.

Here the companies with the highest average monthly salary for interns, according to Glassdoor: