Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Here are the top entry-level jobs for recent college grads, according to Indeed

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

MoneyWatch: The value of a master's degree
MoneyWatch: Is it worth it for college grads to pursue a master's degree? 04:55

Hundreds of thousands of college students are expected to walk across a stage next month to receive their diploma, their proud gaze quickly turned toward the prospect of gaining full-time employment. 

Class of 2023 graduates will be sending out their resumes at a time when the labor market is starting to show signs of cooling down, with job openings, hiring and wage growth all slowing. Last month, employers added 236,000 jobs — a solid pace of growth in pre-pandemic times, but the slowest rate of hiring since 2021.

But there's a silver lining, according to online jobs board Indeed, which has seen a sharp rise in listings between September and February, for more than two dozen job titles that pay more than $40,000.

For its list of top 25 jobs for new graduates, Indeed ranked the fastest-growing job titles — roles that are increasing in demand — with salaries of least $40,000. The figure listed reflects the average salary across all levels of experience.

MoneyWatch: Is it worth it for college grads to pursue a master's degree? 04:55

The top 25 jobs are:

Mental health case manager ($42,000)

These managers oversee a roster of mental health patients and regularly evaluate how well their treatment is going. 

Transportation coordinator ($47,500)

This person is responsible for making sure packages are delivered to customers on time, as well as planning delivery routes and managing drivers. 

Behavioral therapist ($50,000)

These therapists mostly work in hospital settings where they diagnose and treat patients with mental health disorders. 

Retention specialist ($50,000)

This role makes sure existing customers remain satisfied. The job includes collecting data about customer service trends and responding to customer complaints. 

Accounting coordinator ($52,000)

At some companies, this person acts as a floater between multiple accounting departments preparing financial reports. At other employers, this role involves bookkeeping and gathering documents for taxes and audits. 

Community relations coordinator ($52,500)

These workers, who usually come from a marketing or public relations background, paint a positive public image for their employer in a given community.

Special events coordinator ($54,000)

These people are in charge of organizing and crafting plans events such as weddings, parades, trade shows, conferences, marathons and concerts. 

Design coordinator ($55,000)

This role works primarily in construction and is responsible for preparing design plans for new builds or renovation projects. 

Loan processor ($55,000)

This type of processor typically works in the mortgage or auto lending space and assembles all the paperwork needed for a loan application that goes to an underwriter for approval. 

Outside sales representative ($60,000)

These are sales reps who go out into the public and interact face-to-face with their company's existing or new customers and explain their employer's best products and services. 

Speech-language pathologist ($60,000)

These specialists work with clients to help them fix or manage speech issues like stutters or lisps. They're also known as speech therapists. 

Lead generation specialist ($62,500)

People in these roles typically come from a marketing or sales background. They help companies find and bring in new clients. 

Geotechnical engineer ($65,000)

These engineers test the rocks, dirt and water underneath a surface to make sure it's safe for someone to build on top of it.

HR coordinator ($67,500)

The responsibilities of this role vary, but typically this coordinator is in charge of the health insurance and other benefits for employees. 

Tax preparer ($67,500)

A tax preparer helps members of the public — or their employer — file the necessary paperwork to submit state and federal tax returns.

Pharmaceutical sales representative ($74,378)

These workers visit hospitals and other medical centers and persuade doctors to prescribe their patients certain medications. 

Business development coordinator ($75,000)

These people drum up new business for their employer by developing sales strategies for potential clients. 

Water resources engineer ($80,000)

This person designs and builds canals, dams, reservoirs, pipelines and other water-management structures.

Quality auditor ($84,500)

This person is in charge of testing the quality and durability of products their employer sells. 

Network operations technician ($85,500)

This person typically works in a company's IT department, maintaining computer networks, servers and other telecommunications equipment. 

Patient access manager ($90,000)

This person works in a medical setting, like a hospital or outpatient center, where he or she oversees the admission and patient registration process. 

Structural engineer ($90,000)

These engineers draw up design plans for tunnels, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure that construction crews refer to when building. 

IT engineer ($92,500)

This person is responsible for setting up and installing their employer's computer systems and maintaining them once the systems are up and running. 

Registered nurse - Acute care ($92,732)

These specialized nurses take care of people who have suffered heart attacks or other medical traumas. They also look after patients before and after surgery. 

C++ developer ($120,000)

These software developers create applications for mobile devices and computers. 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 12:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.