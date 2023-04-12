Here are the top entry-level jobs for recent college grads, according to Indeed
Hundreds of thousands of college students are expected to walk across a stage next month to receive their diploma, their proud gaze quickly turned toward the prospect of gaining full-time employment.
Class of 2023 graduates will be sending out their resumes at a time when the labor market is starting to show signs of cooling down, with job openings, hiring and wage growth all slowing. Last month, employers added 236,000 jobs — a solid pace of growth in pre-pandemic times, but the slowest rate of hiring since 2021.
But there's a silver lining, according to online jobs board Indeed, which has seen a sharp rise in listings between September and February, for more than two dozen job titles that pay more than $40,000.
For its list of top 25 jobs for new graduates, Indeed ranked the fastest-growing job titles — roles that are increasing in demand — with salaries of least $40,000. The figure listed reflects the average salary across all levels of experience.
The top 25 jobs are:
Mental health case manager ($42,000)
These managers oversee a roster of mental health patients and regularly evaluate how well their treatment is going.
Transportation coordinator ($47,500)
This person is responsible for making sure packages are delivered to customers on time, as well as planning delivery routes and managing drivers.
Behavioral therapist ($50,000)
These therapists mostly work in hospital settings where they diagnose and treat patients with mental health disorders.
Retention specialist ($50,000)
This role makes sure existing customers remain satisfied. The job includes collecting data about customer service trends and responding to customer complaints.
Accounting coordinator ($52,000)
At some companies, this person acts as a floater between multiple accounting departments preparing financial reports. At other employers, this role involves bookkeeping and gathering documents for taxes and audits.
Community relations coordinator ($52,500)
These workers, who usually come from a marketing or public relations background, paint a positive public image for their employer in a given community.
Special events coordinator ($54,000)
These people are in charge of organizing and crafting plans events such as weddings, parades, trade shows, conferences, marathons and concerts.
Design coordinator ($55,000)
This role works primarily in construction and is responsible for preparing design plans for new builds or renovation projects.
Loan processor ($55,000)
This type of processor typically works in the mortgage or auto lending space and assembles all the paperwork needed for a loan application that goes to an underwriter for approval.
Outside sales representative ($60,000)
These are sales reps who go out into the public and interact face-to-face with their company's existing or new customers and explain their employer's best products and services.
Speech-language pathologist ($60,000)
These specialists work with clients to help them fix or manage speech issues like stutters or lisps. They're also known as speech therapists.
Lead generation specialist ($62,500)
People in these roles typically come from a marketing or sales background. They help companies find and bring in new clients.
Geotechnical engineer ($65,000)
These engineers test the rocks, dirt and water underneath a surface to make sure it's safe for someone to build on top of it.
HR coordinator ($67,500)
The responsibilities of this role vary, but typically this coordinator is in charge of the health insurance and other benefits for employees.
Tax preparer ($67,500)
A tax preparer helps members of the public — or their employer — file the necessary paperwork to submit state and federal tax returns.
Pharmaceutical sales representative ($74,378)
These workers visit hospitals and other medical centers and persuade doctors to prescribe their patients certain medications.
Business development coordinator ($75,000)
These people drum up new business for their employer by developing sales strategies for potential clients.
Water resources engineer ($80,000)
This person designs and builds canals, dams, reservoirs, pipelines and other water-management structures.
Quality auditor ($84,500)
This person is in charge of testing the quality and durability of products their employer sells.
Network operations technician ($85,500)
This person typically works in a company's IT department, maintaining computer networks, servers and other telecommunications equipment.
Patient access manager ($90,000)
This person works in a medical setting, like a hospital or outpatient center, where he or she oversees the admission and patient registration process.
Structural engineer ($90,000)
These engineers draw up design plans for tunnels, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure that construction crews refer to when building.
IT engineer ($92,500)
This person is responsible for setting up and installing their employer's computer systems and maintaining them once the systems are up and running.
Registered nurse - Acute care ($92,732)
These specialized nurses take care of people who have suffered heart attacks or other medical traumas. They also look after patients before and after surgery.
C++ developer ($120,000)
These software developers create applications for mobile devices and computers.
