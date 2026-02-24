Reading With Your Reporter
March kicks off National Reading Month, promoting literacy and the joy of reading for all ages, encouraging daily reading for cognitive, emotional, and educational benefits. Join CBS Sacramento and Good Day in celebrating literacy in local communities with the first-ever Reading With Your Reporter program.
Beyond celebrating the joy of reading on-air, we'll bring the experience directly into local schools with a CBS News Sacramento Story Hour. Our anchors and reporters will read to students, share how reading shaped their careers, and spark conversation about curiosity and storytelling. Each student will receive a branded keepsake bookmark to take home — extending the impact of the visit long after the final page is turned.
To nominate your school, email us at news@kovr.com
READING RESOURCES
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
https://imaginationlibrary.com/about-us/
Little Free Library (neighborhood libraries)
https://littlefreelibrary.org/map/
Braille Books Program (books for blind children)
https://actionfund.org/programs/braille-books-program#This%20Year's%20Titles
Project Gutenberg (free eBooks in the public domain)
Funbrain
https://www.funbrain.com/books
Scholastic Reading Resources
https://www.scholastic.com/parents/books-and-reading/reading-resources.html
Sac State Children's Book Resources
https://csus.libguides.com/c.php?g=768256&p=5510855
Find Your County Library!
Amador County Library
https://www.amadorcounty.gov/departments/library/
Calaveras County Library
https://library.calaverasgov.us/
Colusa County Free Library
https://www.countyofcolusaca.gov/237/Library
El Dorado County Library
https://www.eldoradocounty.ca.gov/
Nevada County Library
https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/
Placer County Library
https://www.placer.ca.gov/library
Sacramento Public Library
https://www.saclibrary.org/
Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library
https://ssjcpl.org/
Sierra County Library
https://www.sierracounty.ws/
Solano County Library
https://solanolibrary.com/
Stanislaus County Library
https://www.stanislauslibrary.org/
Sutter County Library
https://www.sutter.gov/government/county-departments/library
Tuolumne County Library
https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/416/Library
Yolo County Library
https://yolocountylibrary.org/
Yuba County Library
https://yolocountylibrary.org/