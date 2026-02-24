March kicks off National Reading Month, promoting literacy and the joy of reading for all ages, encouraging daily reading for cognitive, emotional, and educational benefits. Join CBS Sacramento and Good Day in celebrating literacy in local communities with the first-ever Reading With Your Reporter program.

Beyond celebrating the joy of reading on-air, we'll bring the experience directly into local schools with a CBS News Sacramento Story Hour. Our anchors and reporters will read to students, share how reading shaped their careers, and spark conversation about curiosity and storytelling. Each student will receive a branded keepsake bookmark to take home — extending the impact of the visit long after the final page is turned.

To nominate your school, email us at news@kovr.com

READING RESOURCES

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

https://imaginationlibrary.com/about-us/

Little Free Library (neighborhood libraries)

https://littlefreelibrary.org/map/

Braille Books Program (books for blind children)

https://actionfund.org/programs/braille-books-program#This%20Year's%20Titles

Project Gutenberg (free eBooks in the public domain)

https://www.gutenberg.org/

Funbrain

https://www.funbrain.com/books

Scholastic Reading Resources

https://www.scholastic.com/parents/books-and-reading/reading-resources.html

Sac State Children's Book Resources

https://csus.libguides.com/c.php?g=768256&p=5510855

Find Your County Library!

Amador County Library

https://www.amadorcounty.gov/departments/library/

Calaveras County Library

https://library.calaverasgov.us/

Colusa County Free Library

https://www.countyofcolusaca.gov/237/Library

El Dorado County Library

https://www.eldoradocounty.ca.gov/

Nevada County Library

https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/

Placer County Library

https://www.placer.ca.gov/library

Sacramento Public Library

https://www.saclibrary.org/

Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library

https://ssjcpl.org/

Sierra County Library

https://www.sierracounty.ws/

Solano County Library

https://solanolibrary.com/

Stanislaus County Library

https://www.stanislauslibrary.org/

Sutter County Library

https://www.sutter.gov/government/county-departments/library

Tuolumne County Library

https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/416/Library

Yolo County Library

https://yolocountylibrary.org/

Yuba County Library

https://yolocountylibrary.org/