Trampoline exercise springs to the forefront of fitness fads

SAN FRANCISCO -- From the outside it looks like any other fitness studio but step inside and you might find yourself jumping for joy.

"The jumping up and down -- you feel buoyant, you feel light," said Lisa Corsello, owner of Regulate, a San Francisco studio exclusively dedicated to trampoline workouts, also known as rebounding.

It's the latest craze to hit the fitness world where the number one rule is: keep an open mind.

In other words, try not to jump to conclusions.

"Trampoline workouts are an amazing way to get lots of high-intensity-interval training with low impact," Corsello said. "You're working your muscles. You're getting tons of cardio. It's improving your balance and your core is working the whole time."

Rebounding has been around for decades but, these days, it's getting a bounce from big-name celebrities like Eva Longoria, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and even Kate Middleton. But don't take their word for it -- a NASA study found rebounding is 68 percent more efficient than jogging.

It's also much gentler on your joints. Perhaps the biggest benefit, according to Cosello, is what it does for your brain.

"There's just a really beautiful shift that happens organically once they get on. There's this movement and a freedom that takes over," she said.

While it may look like child's play, it's big business. The trampoline global market is expected to hit $4.1 billion by 2027, up from $2.9 billion in 2020.

Miriam Pokheral-Wood, one of Corsello's students, said she was skeptical at first. Then she decided to take a leap of faith.

"It's fun to feel kind of childlike and be bouncy," she said. "Afterwards my body just feels light and airy."

So, if you're tired of the same old workout routine, you may want to give rebounding a try. Who knows? It might just put a spring in your step.