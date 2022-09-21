Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI

Driver who hit pedestrian in South Sacramento suspected of DUI Driver who hit pedestrian in South Sacramento suspected of DUI 00:15

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night.

Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The scene in South Sacramento where a pedestrian was hit.

Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.

Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.