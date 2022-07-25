Watch CBS News
Monday's Show Info. (7/25/22)

/ Good Day Sacramento

2nd Annual Small Business Success Summit
2251 Florin Road
Sacramento
Sat., Jul 30th 9am-4pm
(916) 215-1831
http://www.fscdc.org

Hop Harvest
http://www.getfednow.com
http://www.ruhstallerfarm.com

Lorina's Edible Garden
17397 Enterprise Road
Escalon
IG: lorinas_edible_garden
FB: Lorina's Edible Garden & Barn
http://www.lorinas-edible-garden.square.site

Twintopia Podcast
http://www.twintopiapod.com
Instagram: @twintopiapod

Feldspar Pet Spa
1260 Lake Blvd., Suite 118
Davis
Monday thru Friday 8am-5pm
530-753-2881
Instagram & Facebook @FeldsparPetSpa
http://www.feldsparpetspa.com

Selling Sac
Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, the home will be listed for $899,000 by Lyn Adams and Nick Sadek
916.784.7444 for more information.

Chimulita Halal Food Truck
1766 Monte Diablo Ave.
Tues.-Sat. 2:30pm-8pm
Stockton
IG: chimulitatruck
http://www.chimulita.com
Recipes on IG: @iamericcarey

House of Maye
Instagram: @hausofmaye
http://www.hausofmaye.com

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

