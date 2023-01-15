Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON - A man has died following a shooting overnight in Stockton. 

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 12:53 a.m., police were called out to the 900 block of Greensboro Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the residence to find a 42-year-old with a gunshot wound. 

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No information about the investigation has been released. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. Information can also be submitted anonymously on the department's website: StocktonPD.org

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 8:46 AM

