Grammys red carpet 2024 highlights: See the best looks and moments

Rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Winner Allison Russell, winner of the "Best American Roots Performance" award for "Eve Was Black," at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 4, 2024.

Heidi Klum at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Bella Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Caroline Polachek attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Blind Boys of Alabama attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Pfaff, Alessandro Venturella, Michael Shawn Crahan and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyla, winner of the Grammy for African Music Performance for "Water," attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie McKee attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kilo House attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Killer Mike, winner of the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and Shana Render attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Selena Hill attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Haley Kalil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pop star Ed Sheeran shows up to the Grammys red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Folk-pop hero Noah Kahan shows up in an all-black look. He's nominated for Best Best New Artist.

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Superstar Billie Eilish wears a Barbie jacket while walking the Grammys red carpet with her brother Finneas O'Connell. They were nominated for multiple Grammys for their work on the movie "Barbie."

It's time for music's biggest event! The industry's top stars walked the red carpet ahead of the Grammys . Scroll down to see the best looks of the night.

