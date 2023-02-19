Girl Scout cookie season has begun

Girl Scout cookie season is here Girl Scout cookie season is here 01:54

SACRAMENTO — Grab your milk and your appetite because Girl Scout cookies have arrived.

An entire parking lot was filled with cookie boxes stacking up taller than the girls selling them. Thousands of local Girl Scouts have been taking initial cookie orders since early January, and on Friday, they picked up packages for their cookie customers.

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties — they are flavors that folks look forward to and shell out their cash for. But as the Girl Scouts say, there are other reasons a customer will stop and place an order.

The tiny cookies don't just taste good, they do good. The Girl Scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.

In the coming weeks, these tiny entrepreneurs will be in neighborhoods across the Greater Sacramento region. They'll be learning skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and business skills.

"We really find that our girls focus on those five skills and come out of the program having developed those skills, which is incredible," said Dr. Linda Farley, the CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of Central California.

Can't find a Girl Scout? Don't panic. Finding a booth closest to you is at the click of a button.

"All you have to do is text 59618 into their phone. You'll get a link. You click on that link and it'll take you to the site where you put your zip code in. So if you're driving around town in our 18-county region, you'll know you can pull over here in front of a pharmacy or a grocery store and there will be girls there," Dr. Farley said.

As the girls uplift each other, it's a friendship even sweeter than the cookies they're selling.