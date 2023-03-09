Foothills residents concerned about phasing out gas appliances amid power restoration, storms

Foothills residents concerned about phasing out gas appliances amid power restoration and storms Foothills residents concerned about phasing out gas appliances amid power restoration and storms 02:58

NEVADA CITY -- Power restoration continues in the Sierra Foothills Wednesday as residents buckle down for another round of storms. But there are worries among residents about future legislation and what it could mean for their ability to keep the lights on.

We're getting answers on how phasing out gas appliances could have big implications in snow country.

Lee Johnson, a resident of Nevada City, has been without power for 11 days.

"We wouldn't be able to cook because we have a gas stove and we wouldn't be able to heat the house," he said. "You wouldn't be able to stay here."

Like many, he and his wife rely on natural gas and propane to stay in the house.

"I don't think people will be able to function with the power outages that we've had up here," Johnson added.

In the foothills, there are concerns over the state's recommendation of phasing out natural gas furnaces and water heaters by 2030.

"My worry is that if everything goes electric that we won't be able to use gas for heating," Johnson said.

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) said in a statement that a recommendation on the issue will be considered in 2025 and, if approved, will be implemented in 2030. The Board also stated that existing gas appliances aren't at risk and the potential regulation wouldn't limit the use or repair of existing space or water heaters and wouldn't need to be replaced before 2030.

Lee has installed solar panels on his house but feels there is practicality with gas as long as power lines are above ground. PG&E says undergrounding isn't a cure-all but can make a big difference in the frequency of power outages.

"There are also other benefits of underground power lines. You don't have to worry about cars crashing into utility poles, trees falling into power lines, [or] squirrels coming into contact. There's a lot of advantages and you're protected in many cases from power outages," said Paul Moreno.

The ARB said they haven't decided if propane will be affected and are exploring alternatives. Lee hopes that regulations are made so people can still live up here comfortably.

"Everybody wants to have a clean California but they have to do it in such a way that makes sense," he said.

The ARB told CBS13 that the phase-out of appliances means that anyone building new houses or buying new appliances after 2030 means they will have to look for only electric.