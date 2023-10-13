Flood preparations underway for what could be another active season

California officials prepare for potential flooding ahead of another possible active rain season California officials prepare for potential flooding ahead of another possible active rain season 01:51

SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for what may be another big year of water across the Golden State. As El Niño conditions strengthen, they are keeping an eye on flooding risks and who may be vulnerable to it.

The 2023 water year was a weather whiplash for many, from drought conditions to heavy rain and snow. From October 2022 to March of 2023, it marked the sixth-wettest water year in state history.

With a lot of water to hold, many regions flooded and the DWR is now getting supplies ready for what this season may bring.

"We saw a lot of those local resources drawn upon heavily this past flood season, so we will have those available if local supplies are diminished," said Jeremy Hill, a hydrology and flood operations branch manager at the DWR.

As El Niño conditions strengthen, Hill said California may see equal chances of a more wet season or dry, but the preparations are still the same,

"A strong El Niño doesn't obviously guarantee that it will be a wet year so we are preparing for both another wet winter or possibly dry conditions if that returns as well," Hill said.

The DWR is staying proactive by opening up space in reservoirs, creating more flood-fighting tools, and preparing communities with flood awareness meetings.

"Counties will use their supplies first, but if they exceed their capabilities and they do need to protect their flood systems or critical infrastructure, they can call the flood operations center or [the California Office of Emergency Services] to request those additional supplies," Hill said.

This season, they are creating over 2 million more sandbags compared to last year, pre-positioned in more locations, to cut down response time for areas that may need them first.

"Every region in the state is at risk of flooding," Hill said. "We focus a lot on the Central Valley here in the state but even coastal areas and other areas we saw heavily impacted last year."

So far, the DWR has provided flood training for 18 agencies, cities, reclamation districts and tribal partners from Sacramento to Riverside.

Hill said they plan to have 13 more flood season coordination meetings with other local and state partners in the next few months.

"We really have to be ready to respond anywhere within the state and really depend on our local partners to have that preparedness as well for their local communities," Hill said.

This is all ahead of Flood Preparedness Week, which is October 21- 28 and helps to inform communities across California about flood risks and flood preparedness.

"The week is a good reminder for people to take actions into their own hands and be prepared as well," Hill said.