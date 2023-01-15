EF-0 Tornado touched down near Rancho Seco Park on Saturday

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A tornado touched down near a popular park over the weekend, damaging some structures.

The twister measuring EF-0 touched down between 2 p.m.-2:04 p.m. Saturday, three miles WSW of Rancho Seco park, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.

It created a path 0.3 miles long and 50 yards wide. Peak winds were estimated at 80 mph.

The tornado caused damage to three residences along Kirwood Street, east of Herald, the report says. It damaged the roofs of two garages. An RV and a dog kennel were also damaged when they were lifted up by the high winds.

At the time of the tornado, radar picked up weak rotation along with other storms in the area. There was no tornado warning in effect. In addition, there were no signs on the radar that the tornado was occurring or would occur, the National Weather Service says.

After reviewing evidence and speaking to witnesses, we have determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down 3 WSW of Rancho Seco Park in Sacramento County Saturday afternoon. See map and text attached for all the details! #cawx pic.twitter.com/8EjUAbR8QE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 15, 2023