Construction starts on park named for fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS - Construction has started on Natalie's Corner, a park that remembers a Davis police officer shot and killed on the job. 

A nearly $3 million grant from the state is paying for the park. It's in honor of Natalie Corona, who was shot and killed in 2019 while investigating a car crash. 

"She loved her profession, and she loved working here in Davis. And so this little splash corner, the splash pad, is just such a great reminder of her love for this community," said Lupe Corona, Natalie's mother.

It includes a garden and a revamped picnic area on the corner of Central Park in downtown Davis.

