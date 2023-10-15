Construction starts on park named for fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona Construction starts on park named for fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona 00:21

DAVIS - Construction has started on Natalie's Corner, a park that remembers a Davis police officer shot and killed on the job.

A nearly $3 million grant from the state is paying for the park. It's in honor of Natalie Corona, who was shot and killed in 2019 while investigating a car crash.

"She loved her profession, and she loved working here in Davis. And so this little splash corner, the splash pad, is just such a great reminder of her love for this community," said Lupe Corona, Natalie's mother.

It includes a garden and a revamped picnic area on the corner of Central Park in downtown Davis.