Tatty the pug, a midtown Sacramento fixture that vanished Friday, was returned to his owners

Missing midtown Sacramento returned to owners Missing midtown Sacramento returned to owners 00:23

SACRAMENTO — A beloved 12-year-old pug that was a fixture outside a midtown Sacramento storefront has been returned to its owners after being taken on Friday.

Tatty is affectionately known as "The Mayor of Midtown." He's a shop dog and usually hangs out outside of his owners' shop, Scout Living.

His owners Erin Boyle and Stefan Bloom posted Sunday night on the Scout Living Facebook page that Tatty was back in their arms.

WE GOT HIM BACK!!! Thank you so much to everyone who did everything to bring him back to us! This is the best day of our lives. Posted by Scout Living on Sunday, February 19, 2023

The owners said Tatty vanished Friday afternoon. Donning an Apple AirTag, he was tracked to 18th and K streets but all his owners found was the device that had been removed from his collar.

They offering a $5,000 reward for Tatty's safe return, no questions asked. Though, it is unclear how Tatty was returned home.

"WE GOT HIM BACK!!! Thank you so much to everyone who did everything to bring him back to us! This is the best day of our lives," the Facebook post read.