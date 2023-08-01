6 Tips for Navigating Open Enrollment

Sponsored and provided by Dignity Health

Every fall, businesses throughout our area offer an Open Enrollment period opportunities for their employees. It's the one time of year when health insurance coverage can be adjusted without special circumstances or a qualifying life event. During this time, it's very important to assess if you have the right coverage with the plan you have, or need to switch to one that can provide the benefits you need.

To make the most of your choices during Open Enrollment, you should take the time to understand what your options are and the steps you need to take to ensure you and your family are set up with the right care and coverage in the coming year.

Here are a few tips to help you understand the process as well as the options available to you: