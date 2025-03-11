CBS13 and Good Day "Gold Country Pro Rodeo" Ticket Giveaway rules

CBS13 and Good Day "Gold Country Pro Rodeo" Ticket Giveaway

CONTEST RULES

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) CBS 13 and Good Day "Gold Country Pro Rodeo" Ticket Giveaway will begin on March 17th, 2025 at 4:00 a.m. (PDT) and end on March 30th, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

(b) To participate in the contest,

1. Complete the on-line entry form found at

www.cbs13.com/contests or www.gooddaysacramento.com/contests

(c) Only one entry per person.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.gooddaysacramento.com or www.cbs13.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.gooddaysacramento.com or www.cbs13.com

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the CBS 13 or Good Day Sacramento website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to all legal residents within the primary Designated Market Area served by KOVR/KMAX CBS 13, Good Day, CW 31, who are 18 years of age or older. , Employees of KOVR, KMAX, CBS 13, Good Day, CW 31, Paramount Global, Gold Country Pro Rodeo, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.





(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KOVR/KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

3. Prizes:

(a) Five (5) winners will be selected to each receive one pair of tickets, Two (2) Tickets per winner. Tickets are for Friday, April 11th 2025 OR Sunday, April 13th, 2025, based on availability. Tickets for general admission are valued at $35 each. Total value of this prize is $70.

(b) Winners will be notified by phone and/or by email on or about April 2nd, 2025. If CBS 13/Good Day is unable to contact a winner based on the information provided on the entry form within 24 hours of the drawing, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries.

Prize winners must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by CBS 13 and Good Day in order to release the prize. If prize winner is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by CBS 13 and Good Day by the given deadline, prize winners will be deemed as ineligible and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at of KOVR/KMAX CBS 13-CW 31, Good Day, 2713 KOVR Drive, West Sacramento CA, 95605. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within two (2) days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX CBS 13-CW 31, Good Day is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received, on or about April 2nd, 2025.

(c) Winners need not watch/listen or be present to win.

(d) Winner(s) will be contacted by phone and/or e-mail.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. If a prizewinner is a minor, prize may be awarded to the minor's parent or legal guardian and that winner's companion must be their parent or legal guardian By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner(s) and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Paramount Global, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by May 27th to:

CBS 13 and Good Day "Gold Country Pro Rodeo" Ticket Giveaway

C/O CBS 13/CW 31

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605