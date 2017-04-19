Living Stronger
A "CBS Evening News" series celebrating the people leading the way to longevity -- and inspiring the rest of us
Latest
-
76-year-old competitive rower preaches preparation as key to success
"There's no senior citizen discount on effort," said Maxine Shepatin
-
Living stronger: 107-year-old singer still has the moves
Joe Binder is a 107-year-old Navy veteran who's been entertaining people for most of his life. But he still exercises every day: dancing, push ups and more. He revealed his secret to living stronger to CBS News' Don Dahler.
-
Fencing coach, 56, sets an example by out-working everyone
Kristin Vines has led her Tennessee fencing team to 17 state titles, but she's not content to just sit on the sidelines
-
56-year-old master fencer sets example by out-working opponents
Kristin Vines, 56, is a four-time USA fencing champion who still competes and coaches her Baylor School team in Tennessee. As part of the "Living Stronger" series, Don Dahler reports on how she is setting an example for all of us.
-
Texas officer keeps school safe while spreading joy
To the teens at Clark High in Plano, Texas, Officer Parker is a confidant and confidence booster
-
Living stronger: Beloved Texas cop keeps school safe and spreads joy
Police officer Arthur Parker keeps the students and faculty safe at Clark High School in Plano, Texas. The 57-year old's goofy antics keep spirits high, proof that he's living life to the fullest. Omar Villafranca reports.
-
NASA astronaut setting records and breaking barriers
Peggy Whitson, 57, is the oldest woman ever in space, and she will set a record for most time in orbit
-
Living Stronger: Astronaut Peggy Whitson breaking records and pushing boundaries
When Peggy Whitson returns to Earth this spring, she will set a record for the most time in orbit of any NASA astronaut, man or women -- over 534 days. As Elaine Quijano reports, the 57-year-old is no stranger to breaking records.
-
CrossFit fan, 77, works to stay fit and challenge others
Jacinto Bonilla is the oldest man to compete in the CrossFit Games, going up against men a decade younger
-
Living Stronger: Senior citizen, 77, doing CrossFit with the young ones
Jacinto Bonilla is 77 years old and redefining what it means to be physically fit. He keeps up with the CrossFit routine alongside other gym members half his age. Michelle Miller reports.
-
Swimmer, 75, inspires others with her drive and passion
DeEtte Sauer has won dozens of medals in senior competitions -- but it took her years to realize her passion
-
Living Stronger: Competitive swimming career at 75
Driven to stay healthy, 75-year-old DeEtte Sauer swims six days a week and has won dozens of medals at the National Senior games. Omar Villafranca has her story as part of a new series, Living Stronger.
