OpenAI starts testing ads in free version of ChatGPT

OpenAI's free version of ChatGPT has a new look: Users who don't pay to upgrade will now see ads when using the artificial intelligence platform.

The company said on Monday that it is testing ads with ChatGPT users in the U.S. with "free" and "go" subscription tiers. The "Go" plan costs $8 monthly.

OpenAI said in January that it would start piloting ads as the company looks for ways to further monetize its widely used chatbot, along with subscription fees for premium users. Customers who pay for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education subscription tiers will not see ads when using ChatGPT, OpenAI said.

The company also vowed that the presence of ads wouldn't influence or change how ChatGPT responds to user prompts.

"Our goal is for ads to support broader access to more powerful ChatGPT features while maintaining the trust people place in ChatGPT for important and personal tasks," OpenAI said Monday.

ChatGPT users can avoid seeing ads by upgrading their subscription tiers, OpenAI noted. Free tier users can also opt out of ads, but their usage will be limited.

How will ChatGPT ads work?

ChatGPT will clearly indicate when content is an advertisement, as opposed to an AI-generated answer to a user query.

Ads will be tailored to users' prompt histories and other factors. OpenAI said it decides to show ads by "matching ads submitted by advertisers with the topic of your conversation, your past chats and past interactions with ads."

For example, a ChatGPT user looking for recipe suggestions might be shown a grocery delivery or meal-kit service ad.

Advertisers will not have access to users' chat histories or personal details, OpenAI said. The company on Monday also encouraged advertisers to sign up to promote their businesses with the company as it pilots the ad program.