Key factors in Ohio ahead of 2020 election

As part of our "Local Matters" series, CBSN is taking a closer look at the state of Ohio. It's been long known as a bellwether state and Democrats will need to capitalize on the suburbs and millennial voters if they want success there. WBNS-TV anchor and reporter Scott Light joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what's important to Ohio voters.