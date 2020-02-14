Susan Collins explains her vote to acquit Trump
Collins spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell Tuesday, before a speech on the Senate floor.
The Maine Republican told the "CBS Evening News" that she believes impeachment is a "pretty big lesson."
Democrats in Maine are fighting to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins. One of them, activist Betsy Sweet, joins CBSN to weigh in on the race and what's driving her campaign.
WGME reports Maine voters will decide in a referendum in March whether to uphold stronger vaccine requirements for children. CBS affiliate WGME-TV reports.
President Trump claimed that Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on American embassies, but the report submitted to Congress on the legal and policy justification for the strike does not mention an imminent threat.
The president floated the idea in a radio interview Thursday with Geraldo Rivera.
The attorney general under fire says he won't be "bullied" into doing anything.
Major Garrett spoke to Harvard professor and conservative scholar Arthur Brooks for this week's episode of "The Takeout."
It was passed weeks after the shooting two years ago and opinions on it remain sharply divided. Some counties use it at a much higher rate than others.
Olivia Warren told Congress that a deceased 9th Circuit judge "suggested I was horrifically unattractive," and "questioned whether my husband could be real, given how unlikely it seemed to him that any man could ever be attracted to me."
The Democrats may have been the main attraction on Primary Night in New Hampshire this week, but Republicans also voted in their primary, and CBS News polled them on Tuesday, too.
And here's everything you need to know about what happened in the New Hampshire primary.
"My granddaughter showed me this account. Your memes are very humorous. Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I'm the cool candidate?" the Democratic candidate's Instagram wrote to a meme account.
The money was originally allocated for military weapons and hardware.