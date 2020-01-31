Coronavirus Updates
Barr on Trump
Andrew McCabe
Bernie Sanders Interview
Florida Gun Laws
Innocent Man Freed
Border Wall Funds
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
CDC braces for a long fight as coronavirus toll mounts in China
Justice Department won't charge Andrew McCabe
Police ID second body in case of 6-year-old found dead
Trump tweets after Barr criticizes his tweets about DOJ
6-year-old forced to leave school asked cop: "Am I going to jail?"
How GPS led cops to killers of Florida doctor
Baby dies after contracting mold infection at Seattle hospital
Engel calls Trump's legal theory for Soleimani strike "absurd"
Sherpas upset by plan to collect trash – and bodies – on Everest
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Activist aims to unseat Senator Susan Collins...
Democrats in Maine are fighting to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins. One of them, activist Betsy Sweet, joins CBSN to weigh in on the race and what's driving her campaign.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue