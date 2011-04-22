Earth Day
As the world celebrates Earth Day, CBSNews.com examines a range of environmental issues
Latest
-
NYC wants to be Western Hemisphere's cleanest city
In 2005, NYC produced 3.6 million tons of garbage; Mayor DeBlasio to introduce ambitious plans to reduce that by 3 million tons annually
-
National Zoo launches “endangered song” to help save tigers
There are only about 400 Sumatran tigers left in the world, so the National Zoo and indie band Portugal. The Man teamed up to raise awareness
-
Antarctic climate was once like coastal California, study shows
Two new studies help determine age of Antarctic ice and former climate
-
An electric car could cost you less than you think
An Earth Day review shows electric cars can be big money savers -- if you meet certain criteria
-
Take a #GlobalSelfie for Earth Day
Celebrating Earth Day? NASA wants you to take a selfie outside, in a chair or up in the air -- to celebrate all nature has to offer
-
NASA's views of Earth from space
Satellite images provide a fresh look at Earth
-
Book rips Suze Orman, other finance "gurus"
Learned anything lately from Suze Orman or Jim Cramer? Fuggeddaboutit! Book rips investing gurus, unequal economic system
-
Worst environmental disasters
Some of the worst ecological disasters since the inception of Earth Day in 1970
-
Rooftop farms: The farm of the future?
Urban farmers are turning to their cities' rooftops to feed the demand for fresh, locally-sourced food. CBSNews.com's Jessica Hartogs visits two very different farms in New York City.
-
Tour of one of NYC's greenest skyscrapers
The Bank of America tower in New York City is one of the greenest skyscrapers in the nation and is the first to receive a platinum rating by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). CBSNews.com takes a tour of some of its greenest features.
-
All That Mattered: The first Earth Day
On this day 43 years ago, more than 20 million Americans took part in the first Earth Day.
-
Endangered species: Where are they now
A look at how some of the most threatened animals have fared since the first list of protected species was created
-
America's most endangered rivers
American Rivers today announced its annual list of America
-
Stars who go green
See the stars who are leading the call for environmental concern