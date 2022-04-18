Higher gas prices a factor for those considering a hybrid or electric car - CBS News poll

About a third of U.S. adults would consider an electric car (slightly more would think about a hybrid) if they were in the market for a vehicle, citing higher gas prices as one big reason why, along with the belief that these vehicles are cleaner for the environment. Another quarter say they might consider buying an electric car.

But overall, higher gas prices have not prompted more people to consider an electric car than a gas-powered one. Even among those who cite gas prices as a reason they feel the national economy is in bad shape, more would prefer to buy a gas-powered car than a hybrid or electric car.

There may be some practical reasons people have for not considering an electric car. In past CBS News polling, cost was the top reason given among those who would not consider buying one.

Views on energy policy inform whether or not people would consider an electric-powered vehicle. Those who feel U.S. policy should encourage electricity from solar and wind sources, rather than from coal or oil, are particularly likely to consider an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Americans who would prefer the U.S. have policies that encourage power from oil or coal (or feel the U.S. would not encourage either source one way or the other) are far less likely to consider an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Partisans have long-held different opinions generally on how the U.S. should deal with climate change and environmental issues. Democrats, who see climate change as an urgent issue, are a lot more likely than Republicans, who do not see it as urgent, to say they would consider buying an electric car.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,062 U.S. adult residents interviewed between April 5-8, 2022. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ± 2.8 points.

Toplines: