Waterproof speakers, coolers and more: Best beach gear for summer 2022

Summer is almost here, and so are beach trips! Bringing the right gear to the sand can make all the difference on a long beach day. Make yourself comfortable this summer with a new waterproof speaker, a new cooler, a new beach towel and other oceanside essentials -- all outlined here.

Below are the best beach gear items for summer 2022 from Amazon, Walmart and more. These beach essentials work for all budgets, and most are easy to pack when traveling.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation)

While the B&O Beosound A1's elegant design makes it seem like it shouldn't go anywhere near water or sand, the speaker is actually an excellent pool or beach-day companion. That's because it's IP67-certified. That means that it's built to offer total protection from sand and dust, and can be submerged in water for 30 minutes, at a depth of up to 1 meter. It boasts battery life of up to 18 hours. Personalize its sound profile via its built-in Amazon Alexa and app support.

"I've been using Bose products for over a decade and recently I tried a pair of B&O headphones and immediately noticed the difference," a verified customer of the speaker wrote on Amazon. "This is my first B&O Bluetooth speaker and it certainly delivered."

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation), $250

JBL Clip 4

If you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly, waterproof speaker that's super easy to travel with, consider the JBL Clip 4. It's small enough to fit in your palm. It has a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a tree, your beach bag and more. The Clip 4 comes in six hues, and offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. It's currently marked down $30 on Amazon.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

JBL Clip 4, $50 (reduced from $80)

For an even-cheaper option, consider the well-reviewed JBL Clip 3. It's available in an even wider variety of colors than the JBL Clip 4, but has only 3.3 watts (compared to the JBL Clip 4's 5 watts).

JBL Clip 3, $40 (reduced from $50)

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag

It's super easy to lug drinks to the beach in this bucket-cooler backpack. It comes in six colors. It sports an exterior made of either vegan leather or neoprene material, depending on the color you pick. It can hold up to 12 cans.

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag, $160

Coleman 316 Series hard ice chest cooler

Go for a classic cooler! This affordable option from Coleman promises to keep ice icy for up to three days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 80 cans -- and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it).

Coleman 316 Series 52-quart hard ice chest cooler, $33 (reduced from $45)

BlendJet One Plus portable blender

Want to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want? This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak-proof lid.

BlendJet One Plus portable blender, $52

Ban.do all around giant circle beach towel

This daisy-shaped towel makes the cutest beach accessory. Its oversize design makes this towel great for lounging or even picnicking by the sea.

Ban.do all around giant circle beach towel, $70

Hydro Flask 32-ounce water bottle

This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof, wide-mouth lid with a built-in straw. It can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) it's dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Hydro Flask 32-ounce water bottle, $50

