Walmart is having a special sale for Walmart+ members this Thursday. Here's what you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Great news for Walmart+ members, and for those considering signing up for a Walmart+ membership: Walmart is throwing a special sale, just for you.

Set that phone alert. Thursday, February 24, Walmart is throwing a special "Exclusive Access Event" for Walmart+ members. Walmart is rolling back prices up to 40% on smart TVs, laptops, robot vacuums, spring cleaning essentials, furniture, airy fryers, Instant Pots and more. Walmart is even throwing in a PS5 restock -- for Walmart+ members only.

Keep reading to see what items will be on sale exclusively for Walmart+ members on Thursday, February 24, starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Not a Walmart+ member yet? Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Members get access to this and other exclusive sale events, plus other benefits. You can learn more in our Walmart+ guide, or subscribe to Walmart+ by tapping the button below.

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

And if you don't want to wait until Thursday, or you don't want to pay to be a Walmart+ member? Then click the link below to find everything that's on sale at Walmart now.

What's on sale for Walmart's Exclusive Access Event?

These items will go on sale for Walmart+ members on February 24 at 12 p.m. EST. Quantities will be limited.

Sony PlayStation 5: $500

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's next PS5 drop is slated to happen at Walmart's exclusive sale event -- February 24 at 12 p.m. EST -- and it's limited to Walmart+ members. The last drop sold out quickly, so you'll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. (You'll want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of time.)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try to catch a surprise restock.

Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

58" Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams. It will go on sale for Walmart+ members at 12 p.m. EST.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

55" Vizio 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV: $398

Vizio via Walmart

This 4K smart TV can reproduce billions of colors thanks to Vizio's next-generation Quantum Color feature and active full array with 10 local dimming zones. It's also a great choice for gamers, if you're looking for a new TV to go along with your new PS5: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality.

Vizio 55" class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV, $398 (regularly $498)

Ecovacs Deeboot N8+ robot vacuum cleaner and mop: $379

Ecovacs via Walmart

Spring clean smarter, not harder. This robot vacuum uses advanced laser navigation to make a map of your space to achieve the most efficient cleaning path. The cleaning device is relatively quiet, despite using 2,300 Pa of suction power to clean. It scrubs surfaces for up to 110 minutes on a charge.

Ecovacs Deeboot N8+ robot vacuum cleaner and mop, $379 (regularly $600)

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: $179

iRobot via Walmart

You can use your smartphone or home assistant to control this robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba features dual multi-surface brushes, a patented dirt-detect sensor and a run time of up to 90 minutes, all at a price that's tough to beat.

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, $179 (regularly $275)

LG CordZero A9 charge cordless stick vacuum: $399

LG via Walmart

This cordless LG vacuum is $100 off for Walmart+ members. It uses a five-step filtration system to separate dirt and filter out fine dust. The LG CordZero stick vacuum comes with removable and washable filters.

LG CordZero A9 charge cordless stick vacuum, $399 (regularly $499)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer: $94

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, air fry, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pot here.)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer, $94 (regularly $149)

Chefman digital air fryer: $79

Chefman via Walmart

This is not just an air fryer. This Chefman model can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and dehydrator. It features 17 cooking presets built into the capacitive touch control display. The Chefman digital air fryer comes with removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.

(You can see more great deals on air fryers here.)

Chefman digital air fryer, $79 (regularly $130)

Ninja Nutri-Blender: $34

Walmart

Looking to stay on track with your New Year's resolution to eat healthier? Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender under $40. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $34 (regularly $60)

Brindle 4-drawer dresser: $95

Hillsdale via Walmart

This four-drawer dresser stands 31 inches tall. It comes in the shades espresso (pictured), black oak and gray oak.

Brindle 4-drawer dresser, $95 (regularly $159)

Woven Paths transitional glass door TV stand: $179

Woven Paths via Walmart

If you're buying a new PS5 and new TV during the exclusive Walmart+ member deals event, then you might as well buy a new TV stand to hold it all. This 63-inch-long TV stand, made with reclaimed barn wood, comes in four different colors and features glass panels.

Woven Paths transitional glass door TV stand, $179 (regularly $275)

Related content from CBS Essentials: