Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Best Valentine's Day gifts for your partner

Tom Merton / Getty Images

Looking for a present to make your partner feel extra loved this Valentine's Day? Whether they want jewelry, cozy slippers, or the classic flowers and chocolate this year, we've got you covered with the best recommendations. Keep reading to shop great deals on gifts from top retailers, such as Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Top products in this article:

Horti plant subscription, starting at $90

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Oura Ring Gen3 (gold), $499

Best Valentine's Day flowers to get your partner this year

Long-lasting preserved roses, floral arrangements and more.

Fresh Sends bouquet



Fresh Sends

Fresh Sends focuses on the sentiment of gift-giving. It offers a fresh, photo-worthy bouquet that changes daily to include the freshest, in-season floral arrangement for your loved one. Most sends are able to be sent with next-day delivery.

If you're looking to preview your Valentine's arrangement, Fresh Sends recommends checking out previous arrangements on its website to get an idea of what your bouquet will look like.

Looking to go above and beyond beyond just V-Day? You can save 10 percent when you subscribe to a monthly Fresh Sends bouquet.

Fresh Sends bouquet, $58 and up

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California.

Floom Pink Dreams, $95

Rose Box NYC gold mini half ball floral arrangement: $339

Rose Box NYC

This luxe floral arrangement features 25 to 27 long-lasting preserved roses in a glamorous gold-finished vase. Available in 30 colors and multiple styles.

Rose Box NYC gold mini half ball floral arrangement, $339 (reduced from $429)

Single Rose Jewelry Box

Rose Box NYC

This jewelry box from Rose Box features a single large rose specially preserved to last a whole year. The floral box has a functional drawer -- great for potentially storing another gift! Plus, you can customize your gift with an initial or message.

Rose Box NYC Single Rose Jewelry Box, $89 and up (reduced from $109)

Plant subscription

Horti

If your partner thinks roses are overrated, we've found the perfect alternative. Horti offers monthly plant gift subscriptions available in three, six and 12-month plans. The monthly plant gift subscription ships nationwide and shipping costs are included. Is your Galentine new to planting or needs a plant that is safe for pets? You can select plants for the first-time plant parent, pet-friendly plants and choose the color of your plant pot.

Horti plant subscription, starting at $90

Best Valentine's Day jewelry to gift your partner in 2023

Minimalist necklaces, conflict-free diamonds, sleek bracelets and more.

Diamond Nexus round cut single bail pendant: $170 and up

Diamond Nexus

Available in three precious metals and stone options, this elegant pendant necklace from Diamond Nexus is sure to make your Valentine's eyes sparkle with excitement. Now through Jan. 23, Diamond Nexus is offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Diamond Nexus round cut single bail pendant, $170 (reduced from $283) and up

Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings: $204

Diamond Nexus

With these classic diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The earrings have a low profile, so they never appear droopy.

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $204 and up (reduced from $340)

Awe Inspired Goddess necklace

Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired crafts jewelry that encourages its wearers to embrace their inner goddesses. Have your intended recipient take the Awe Inspired inner goddess quiz and then give them a piece of jewelry that corresponds to their results.

Plus, a portion of proceeds from every Awe order benefits a number of national charity partners, each chosen for the work they do to better their communities and uplift humans facing adversity.

This Aphrodite necklace comes in five metals, two chain lengths and is available as a necklace or just a pendant.

Awe Inspired Aphrodite necklace, $210 and up

Oura Ring

Oura Ring

Get matching Oura Rings for you and your partner this year. The Oura Ring is a health tracker that looks just like any fashion ring. You can order your ring in silver, gold, rose gold, black or a shade called "stealth," which looks like matte black.

The wearable is worn on your finger and tracks biometric data to provide personalized insights into how you sleep and your health. When you wear the Oura Ring, it can record your workouts, track your resting heart rate and your heart rate during exercise, tell you your blood oxygen level, predict your menstrual cycle and show you how much good or bad sleep you're getting throughout the night. When you're not recording workouts, you can use the Oura app for guided meditations, breath work, sleep sounds or even learn about things like the effects of caffeine on your body, why sleep matters and what your readiness score means.

Oura Ring Gen3 (gold), $499

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops

Mejuri

She'll get so much wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They're made of recycled 14 carat solid gold or white gold and single cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops, $250

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace: $14

Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

Best comfort-related and cozy gifts to buy your partner for Valentine's Day



See sleek water bottles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts to get your significant other this V-Day.

Pluto Pillow



Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal



Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you can wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Right now, select styles of these chic shoes are on sale for $50.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Tasman slippers

Ugg

Gift your valentine the hottest slippers of the season. Ugg's Tasman slippers were sold out for much of the holiday season. These must-have slippers are back in stock just in time for Valentine's Day. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors.

Ugg Tasman slippers, $100

Welly Traveler



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $50



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Sleepy Tie

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired love in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10'): $259



Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $259

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle: $179



Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249)

Best tech gifts to get your partner for Valentine's Day

Headphones, video game systems and more.

AirPods Pro 2: $239



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $290

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $499

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

The best beauty gifts to give this Valentine's Day



Give the gift of self-care to your partner with these beauty and hygiene gifts.

Nuface Trinity starter set: $339



NuFace

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés: $370

Neiman Marcus

This elegant perfume has notes of Palo Santo, White Sage, Lavender, and Black Pepper.

Initio crafts perfumes with the help of a scent scientist to create combinations of notes that interact with brain and body chemistry to evoke physical and emotional responses.

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés (3-ounce bottle), $370

Fig.1: $99

The skincare fan who learns all their tricks from TikTok will thank you for this skin cycling set from Fig.1. The brand is offering a bundle of everything you need for your perfect skin cycling rotation, including a Glycolic Glow Treatment for exfoliating night, Retinol Night Cream No. 1 for retinol night, and the Fig.1 ceramide moisturizer for recovery night.

Senior writer Lily Rose loves that the brand's airless packaging system both protects the potency of the skincare actives and is refillable. Once you use up the product, order a refillable cartridge. Keep the original glass bottle, pump and cap and then pop the new cartridge inside. "I love not having to order a whole new bottle of product," said Rose. "Keeping the original container helps reduce waste. Plus, I love having the option of traveling with my skincare without worrying about damaging any glass packaging."

Fig.1 skin cycling set, $99 ($118 value)

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil Essentials: $144

Kora Organics

Get glowing. This Kora Organics skincare trio for the face and body is made with Noni, a powerful superfood rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals known to rejuvenate the appearance of your skin. The kit includes three award-winning Kora Organics products: Noni Glow Face oil, Noni Glow Body oil and the Noni Radiant Eye oil.

CBS Essentials readers will receive 20% off any Kora Organics purchase with the code CBSESSENTIALS20!

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil Essentials, $144

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit: $40



Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Bath bomb DIY kit

Urban Kangaroo via Amazon

This kit can work as both a gift and a fun date night activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers, just in case you decide to gift any of your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $22

Best fitness gifts to give this Valentine's Day

Is your partner a fitness fan? They'll enjoy these workout and athleisure-inspired Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging

Alo

"These flare leggings with a split front frankly make your butt look great," says CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann. "They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well."

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging, $118

Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants

Amazon

These budget-friendly yoga pants are a dupe for the more expensive Lululemon Aligns.

For a shorter fit, check out the 7/8 length. Choose from 18 colors.

Buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants, $23

Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

Your Valentine will fall in love with fitness thanks to this top-rated rowing machine. Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

Theragun Pro



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $600

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

Right now, WalkingPad is offering $100 off for the new year.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 (regularly $600)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells

Walmart

Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $37 (reduced from $40)

Best kitchen gifts to give this Valentine's Day



If your Valentine is an aspiring chef, we found great deals on mini waffle makers, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this Valentine's Day.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $41

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker

DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the four-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $20

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $32

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

Glazed ceramic fondue set



Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes.

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $29 (reduced from $35)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70



Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

