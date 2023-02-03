Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Best gifts under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Make your valentine blush without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself this year or trying to impress a special someone, we've found impressive deals on Valentine's Day 2023 gifts under $100 from top retailers, such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Skims and more.

Keep reading to shop flowers, jewelry, tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty and more fun gift ideas ahead of Valentine's Day. But hurry -- we can't guarantee how long some of these deals will stay in stock.

Best Valentine's Day jewelry under $100 to gift this year

Minimalist necklaces, heart-shaped jewelry and more.

Awe Inspired Mini Selene necklace: $94

Awe Inspired

Great for Greek Mythology and astrology lovers, this small pendant necklace features a portrait for Selene, Greek Goddess of the moon. This romantic necklace is available in five metals and two lengths.

Awe Inspired Mini Selene necklace, $94 and up (reduced from $180)

Awe Inspired Pearl ring: $66

Awe Inspired

This pearl ring from Awe Inspired is great for stacking or wearing solo. Pearls make for a classic and chic alternative to a traditional gemstone. This ring is available in sterling silver or gold vermeil.

Awe Inspired Pearl ring, $66 and up (reduced from $85)

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace: $11

Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $11

Best Valentine's Day flowers under $100

Long-lasting roses, floral arrangements and more.

Single Rose Jewelry Box: $89

Rose Box NYC

This jewelry box from Rose Box features a single large rose specially preserved to last a whole year. The floral box has a functional drawer -- great for potentially storing another gift! Plus, you can customize your gift with an initial or message.

Rose Box NYC, $89 and up (reduced from $109)

Sweet as a Kiss Rosepop arrangement: $95

Rosepops

Upon opening an arrangement from Rosepops, the flowers "pop" out of the box for an extra special unboxing experience. This trio of roses comes packaged in a mock-crocodile, pink heart-shaped box. The Sweet as a Kiss arrangement comes with a custom made kiss charm and the roses are fragranced with a vanilla scent.

Sweet as a Kiss Rosepop arrangement, $95 (reduced from $100)

Fresh Sends bouquet: $64 and up

Fresh Sends

Fresh Sends focuses on the sentiment of gift-giving. It offers a fresh, photo-worthy bouquet that changes daily to include the freshest, in-season floral arrangement for your loved one. Most sends are able to be sent with next-day delivery.

If you're looking to preview your Valentine's arrangement, Fresh Sends recommends checking out previous arrangements on its website to get an idea of what your bouquet will look like.

Looking to go above and beyond beyond just V-Day? You can save 10 percent when you subscribe to a monthly Fresh Sends bouquet.

Fresh Sends bouquet, $64 and up

Best comfort-related and cozy gifts to buy for Valentine's Day

See sleek water bottles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts under $100 to give this V-Day.

Starbucks gift card: $25 and up

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Ugg cozy slippers: $70



Nordstrom

These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent gift. They feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Skims cozy knit pullover: $44



Skims

Skims' cozy knit lineup is a fan favorite -- and this pullover is an excellent gift. It comes in six chic color options and features a mock neck. This pullover will keep the recipient nice and cozy through spring. But hurry, due to Skims' sale, these sweaters are going fast!

Skims cozy knit pullover, $44 (reduced from $78)

Welly Traveler: $40



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $50



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50

Sleepy Tie: $30

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot: $80

Bearpaw

This cozy Bearpaw Alyssa boot is perfect for anyone looking to hop on the short boot in 2023 trend this year. The ankle boot features a sheepskin and wool blend lining to keep your feet warm all winter.

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot, $80

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier: $90

Amazon

A budget-friendly Amazon favorite, this one-room humidifier (for up to 750 square feet) offers both warm- and cool-mist options with the convenience of a remote control. It features a setting that automatically senses humidity level and adjusts mist accordingly. It's also quiet and easy to clean.

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier, $90 (reduced from $100)

The best beauty gifts under $100 to give this Valentine's Day

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty and hygiene gifts, all under $100.

Fig.1: $99

The skincare fan who learns all their tricks from TikTok will thank you for this skin cycling set from Fig.1. The brand is offering a bundle of everything you need for your perfect skin cycling rotation, including a Glycolic Glow Treatment for exfoliating night, Retinol Night Cream No. 1 for retinol night, and the Fig.1 ceramide moisturizer for recovery night.

Senior writer Lily Rose loves that the brand's airless packaging system both protects the potency of the skincare actives and is refillable. Once you use up the product, order a refillable cartridge. Keep the original glass bottle, pump and cap and then pop the new cartridge inside. "I love not having to order a whole new bottle of product," said Rose. "Keeping the original container helps reduce waste. Plus, I love having the option of traveling with my skincare without worrying about damaging any glass packaging."

Fig.1 skin cycling set, $99 ($118 value)

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set: $60



CoCo & Eve

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose loves this on-sale hair duo. "I have wavy, dehydrated and damaged hair," she said. "The Coco & Eve Silky Hair set turned my strands from straw to silk. Both the mask and hair serum are made with coconut and fig -- a good source of fatty acids that help strengthen and repair hair. I really like that the mask is made with argan oil. I have found that the ingredient is helpful for adding shine.

The real M.V.P. of the haircare set is the Miracle Hair Elixir. I apply a lot of heat to my hair, and usually my ends look and feel fried. This lightweight serum not only made my hair feel incredibly soft, it erased the look of my frazzled ends. Even my friends agree. A pal recently brushed against my ponytail and commented on how soft it felt and healthy it looked."

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set, $60 (regularly $68)

Fleur & Bee Discovery set: $39

Amazon

Fleur and Bee is a vegan skincare line that uses natural ingredients. This detox clay face mask unclogs and purifies the skin while providing a relaxing experience. The Fleur & Bee discovery set which includes deluxe sample sizes of the brand's most popular skincare items including an eye cream, a hydrating moisturizer, a brightening moisturizer, a hydrating serum and a vitamin c serum.

Fleur & Bee Discovery set, $39

Sigma Beauty New Mod eyeshadow palette: $49

Amazon

This top-rated eyeshadow palette offers plenty of rosy and smokey shades perfect for Valentine's Day. It includes 14 buildable eyeshadow shades with a mixture of finishes including matte, shimmer and metallic. The eyeshadow palette is also cruelty-free and is part of Sigma Beauty's clean beauty program.

Sigma Beauty New Mod eyeshadow palette, $47

There is also a smaller version with eight shades.

Sigma Beauty New Mod mini eyeshadow palette, $29

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum: $39

Amazon

Vitamin C serums are very popular right now. This cruelty-free vitamin C glow serum from Tru Alchemy helps hydrate your skin and provides a radiant glow. It is made with vitamin C, bakuchiol, and glycolic acid, lactic acid and phytic acid to reveal smoother, clearer skin.

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum, $39

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit: $40



Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

The best tech gifts under $100

Save on Apple products, tech accessories and more.

Beats Studio Buds: $100

Amazon

These 4.4-star-rated Beats earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (eight hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Typically retailing for $159 at Apple, they're currently on sale at Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $120)

Best kitchen gifts under $100

If your Valentine is an aspiring chef, we found great deals on air fryers, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this Valentine's Day.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $32



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $43



Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $80



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

