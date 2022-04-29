Top-rated smart grills on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're gearing up for grilling season, and honing your smart-home tech, then you're ready for a smart grill. With Wi-Fi or perhaps Amazon Alexa connectivity, a smart grill can help you cook and monitor hamburgers, hot dogs and more from your smartphone or other device while you're, say, busy prepping even more hamburgers and hot dogs. Here's a look at top-rated smart grills we found on Amazon, including some you can get deals on right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The models from Traeger Grills, Cosori and Green Mountain Grills all boast average user ratings of 4-plus stars, and are available to buy on Amazon today.

Top deals in this article:

Cosori via Amazon

The Cosori Aeroblaze is Amazon's No. 1-selling raclette grill. It's a versatile, indoor grill that can crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat and work as a warmer. For those keeping score at home, that's eight cooking functions in one device.

Built for countertop use, its 100-square-inch surface is big enough to cook up to four hamburgers, four steaks or 15 hot dogs at a time – and at temperatures up to a sizzling 510 degrees. A built-in carbon filter is designed to snuff out smoke.

And while you may be smart for buying a grill that's rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users, the Cosori Aeroblaze is smart because it can connect with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Download the VeSync app, and control the Aeroblaze remotely from your phone or device.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 wood pellet grill and smoker with Wi-Fi: $800

Traeger Grills via Amazon

On Amazon, this Wi-Fi-enabled, Alexa-conversant wood-pellet smart grill and smoker from Traeger Grills boasts an average user rating of 4.8 stars. It's praised for its ease of use and assembly, among other things – including, oh, yes, the flavors it coaxes out of your food.

The Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 takes its name from the number of square inches of grilling space it boasts. In addition to a griller and a smoker, the bad boy also can bake, roast, braise and barbecue.

Download the Traeger app to monitor and adjust the Pro Series 575 via your smartphone or device.

Right now, you can get the Pro Series 575 for $800 -- that's $100 off its regular price.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 wood pellet grill and smoker with Alexa and Wi-Fi: $1,450

Traeger Grills

The Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 wood-pellet smart grill and smoker isn't just a larger version of the Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 (although, yes, it is larger, and, as per its name, offers you 885 square inches of grilling space). It's a 4.7-star-rated Traeger smart grill that's on sale on Amazon (just like the Pro Series 575).

Amazon has the Ironwood 885 marked down by about $150, from $1,600 to $1,450. That's a savings of 9%.

Like the Pro Series 575, the Ironwood 885 is Wi-Fi enabled, works with Alexa, and can be controlled by your smartphone or device via the Traeger app.

Green Mountain Davy Crockett portable wood pellet grill: $348

Green Mountain Grills via Amazon

Green Mountain's Davy Crockett portable, Wi-Fi-enabled wood-pellet grill is another smart grill that's on sale today at Amazon. Listed at $399, you can now get the plug-in, grab-and-go, stainless-steel grill that's billed as perfect for tailgating for $348. The Davy Crockett runs on 12 V or 120 AC power. Download the Green Mountain Grills app to control the Wi-Fi-enabled grill via your smartphone or device.

