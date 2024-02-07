Save up to $2,500 on a TV at the Best Buy Super Bowl sale: Our top picks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl LVIII is coming up fast, with less than a week until the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. If you'll be watching (and partying) at home, you're going to want the best TV you can get. Pairing it with a soundbar is a great idea too, so you can feel the thrum of the stadium after every call and cheer. It's not too late to pick up a brand-new TV to enjoy the big game with, thanks to Best Buy's Super Bowl sale, going on right now.

Watching on your laptop doesn't give enough "oomph" to the biggest game of the year. And if you're watching on your phone out of necessity, that's going to take you out of the experience even further. But Best Buy has you covered; choose from displays that can still be picked up in-store or delivered to your home (some with installation packages) ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Check out our picks for some of the best TVs you can get on sale right now at Best Buy, from Samsung to Sony and others in between.

5 best deals from the Best Buy Super Bowl TV sale

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $1,800)

This absolutely excellent deal saves you nearly $2,000 off the sticker price for this 77-inch Samsung OLED 4K UHD TV, with built-in smart TV features.

This massive screen is the perfect centerpiece for a living room in need of a Super Bowl hub. It boasts quantum HDR OLED; that means fine-tuned brightness and excellent contrast, all thanks to self-illuminating pixels. You're also getting Pantone-validated color, so every pass or play looks more realistic than ever.

As far as sound goes, enjoy Dolby Atmos audio that'll make you feel like you're surrounded by other football fans having the time of their lives – if you can hear them over the sound of the crowds in your home, of course.

Your viewing angle looks great no matter where you're watching from, thanks to anti-glare technology. Plus, with its neural quantum processor with 4K upscaling, you'll get even older content delivered to your living room in a crisp, colorful format.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $500)

Get ready for the Super Bowl with this pleasantly large 65-inch Samsung TV. It may not be as huge as some of its other brethren on sale, but it's still very much worth picking up, as it's $500 off its usual price right now.

It's a gorgeous OLED screen, serving up a spectacle of colors that positively dazzle – and they'll look good with all the green of the football field showing up on the big day. Its PurColor technology will bring the game to life with a broader spectrum of colors, and it also enhances content to 4K, ensuring every play looks spectacular. And when the big event is over and you decide to check out something else, there'll be plenty to watch in higher-quality 4K.

Mega Contrast and HDR help you experience deeper blacks and brighter whites, while Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony create immersive audio. For $1,600, you can't beat what you get with this TV.

Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $500)

Save a whopping $500 on this gorgeous, massive 85-inch TV. It can easily transform your living room into a stadium-like experience with its stunning 4K resolution.

Every pass, touchdown and play comes to life with breathtaking clarity and colors, thanks to the PurColor technology and HDR, which together reveal a spectrum of colors and details that viewers previously had to miss in dark scenes.

When the game is over, the TV's usefulness just keeps on going. Its Tizen smart capabilities mean you're always just a few clicks away from your favorite content, while compatibility with leading voice assistants and AirPlay 2 offers seamless integration into your smart home.

Sony 85-inch X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $300)



This 85-inch TV stuns with crystal clear 4K resolution and bright, natural colors, so everything from cheeky commercials to those Hail Mary plays are presented in stunning clarity.

You'll also be getting an eyeful of color thanks to Sony's Triluminos Pro feature, which serves up literal billions of accurate colors for a more natural look to whatever's on your TV. All this, and it's enhanced by HDR and Dolby Vision, too.

Plus, when you're finished with the game, you can use the built-in Google TV smart features to gain easy access to all your favorite content, so it's more than just a game-day TV, and a replacement for your daily driver.

It's controlled via voice, so you can still be elbows-deep in a plate of wings and change the channel.

TCL 98-inch S5 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $2,500)

Want the ultimate TV for the ultimate game-day experience? Go big.

You can get one from TCL and save $2,500 off its typical price – which means you'll pay $2,500, but it's very worth it. This huge 98-inch screen and 4K ultra high-definition resolution will make you feel like you're on the field, and you might as well be, with how large this TV is.

It offers an exceptionally smooth and crisp picture, even when the players will be flying around the field seemingly faster than light, (or faster than Swifties looking for a sign of Taylor with boyfriend Travis Kelce). With advanced features like a 120Hz refresh rate, Motion Rate 480, HDR imaging and AI-enhanced picture quality, every pass, catch, and halftime show moment pops, too.

And it's not just about looks. This model, like many others of its type, has an immersive entertainment hub for the big game and beyond, with built-in Google Assistant for voice control, smart-home integration and access to all your streaming apps in one place.

What is the best TV to watch the Super Bowl?

Here are a few important things to consider, and you can use these same guidelines the next time you go out and pick up another new TV – which hopefully won't have to be anytime soon, for your wallet's sake.

Screen size: A larger screen will give you a more immersive experience, but it should be balanced with how far you'll be sitting from the screen. Be sure you have the space for it.

Resolution: Look for a TV with at least 4K resolution for sharp, detailed images. These TVs offer four times the resolution of a standard 1080p HD TV, which makes them perfect for large screens and close viewing distances. That way you can see everything that's going on during the game.

Refresh rate: The refresh rate measures how many times per second the image is re-loaded on the screen. A higher refresh rate (such as 120Hz) means much smoother motion, which is best for fast-paced sports. This reduces motion blur and makes the game easier to follow.

HDR (High Dynamic Range): HDR TVs offer better contrast, brightness, and colors compared with non-HDR TVs. This means you'll get a more vivid and realistic picture, making the Super Bowl broadcast look and feel better than it would otherwise when viewing from home. Look for TVs supporting HDR10 or Dolby Vision for the best HDR.

Smart features: Make sure your TV supports the app or service broadcasting what you want to see, whether it's a network app, cable provider app, or a streaming service like Hulu or YouTube TV. Beyond the Super Bowl, you can watch your favorite shows and movies without having to buy a separate streaming device.

Sound quality: Sound plays a big part in the overall experience. Consider a TV with good built-in speakers, or plan to invest in a soundbar or surround-sound system to make the game sound as great as it looks.