Way Day 2023 last chance: You can still get a big discount on a CBS Essentials reader-loved sleeper sofa

Wayfair

Way Day 2023 ends tonight, but you can still get a fresh deal right now on a CBS Essentials reader-loved sleeper sofa from Serta. This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa turns into a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer said. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Price varies by color.

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $880 (reduced from $1,230)

More of the best furniture deals at Way Day 2023

Ahead, more of the best Way Day 2023 furniture deals. There are furniture deals available for every room of the house. Shop our furniture selections ahead or press the button below to view all of the sale's deals.

Don't delay -- these Way Day 2023 deals end tonight!

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa: $400

Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa, $400 (reduced from $916)

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $790

Wayfair

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill.

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately.

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $790 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $420

Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $420 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $240

Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $240 (reduced from $287)

Greta arch wood mirror: $170

Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $170 (reduced from $200)

Arturs desk: $40

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $40.

Choose from four colors. Prices vary.

Arturs desk, $40 (reduced from $100)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $460

Wayfair

This upholstered armchair is currently 45% off. It comes in seven chic color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $460 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $340 (53% off)

Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $340 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,780 (32% off)

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,780 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $230 (50% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $285

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It's on sale right now at Wayfair for 55% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $285 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $330 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this Way Day deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $330 (reduced from $899)

Velvet square arm sofa bed: $445

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," wrote a Wayfair reviewer. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $445 (reduced from $570)

