These bestselling leggings loved by over 46,000 Amazon reviewers are 15% off today
These reader-favorite Lululemon dupes are on sale now at Amazon. Grab a pair for as low as $20.
Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale for 15% off. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.
12 and upSave on AirPods Pro 2
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)
Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for 15% off
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $771 (reduced from $899)
Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon
Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.
This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.
Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale
Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022 download: $56
Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.
Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)
Want start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website -- you don't need to pay until you file, and you'll save a few bucks over the price of buy software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only, not all tax payers qualify.)
Best TV deals at Amazon in March 2023
Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, NAACP sports and more.
- 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)
- 65" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV, $998 (reduced from $1,500)
- 55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,000)
- 32" Samsung QLED smart TV, $398 (reduced from $498)
- 50" Samsung Q60B QLED smart TV, $548 (reduced from $648)
- 75" Samsung Neo QLED smart TV, $2,398 (reduced from $3,198)
More tech deals at Amazon in March 2023
Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now including Amazon devices, pet monitoring camera, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.
- Theragun Pro, $499 (reduced from $599)
- Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun, $105 after coupon (reduced from $250)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $235 (reduced from $330)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming stick, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $149 (reduced from $189)
- 14" Asus Chromebook, $199 (reduced from $300)
- Amazon Halo Rise sleep tracker with wake up light, $100 (reduced from $140)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, $60 (reduced from $100)
Best spring cleaning and home organization deals at Amazon in March 2023
Spring is here, and that means that it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)
- Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 (reduced from $350)
- Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $130 after coupon (reduced from $400)
- Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $425 (reduced from $799)
- Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $682 (reduced from $1,299)
- Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 after coupon (reduced from $700)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2, $397 (reduced from $500)
- See Spring shoe organizer, $60
- ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $77 (reduced from $86)
- Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $27 (reduced from $31)
Best spring luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon in March 2023
Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save up to 47% on Delsey Paris luggage and save on other must-have travel items.
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $141 (reduced from $232)
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero expandable luggage (medium), $115 (reduced from $232)
- Delsey Paris two wheel duffle bag, $102 (reduced from $150)
- Level8 Elegance carry-on suitcase, $152 (reduced from $179)
- Cabeau Evolution cooling travel neck pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)
Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon in March 2023
Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding -- plus it's National Sleep Awareness month so now is a good time to think about how you've been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.
- Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)
- Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $100 (reduced from $149)
- Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)
- Luna premium sherpa weighted blanket, $33 after coupon (reduced from $90)
- Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow, $53 after coupon (reduced from $66)
- Mellanni bed sheet set, $31 (reduced from $48)
Best health and fitness deals at Amazon in March 2023
Get healthy this spring at Amazone -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.
- Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $999 (reduced from $1,199)
- Redliro under desk treadmill, $340 after coupon (reduced from $480)
- Bowflex Xceed home gym, $800 (reduced from $999)
- Kinderlyte advanced hydration electrolyte powder, $23 (reduced from $25)
- Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings, $20 (reduced from $23)
