These will be the hottest toys of the 2021 holiday season, according to Amazon

Every year, Amazon releases a list of predicted "it" toys -- all the dolls, figurines, gadgets, ride-ons and games expected to be the hottest toys of the holiday. Amazon recently unveiled its picks for the best toys of holiday 2021 in its 2021 Toys We Love List,

"All of the items in Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List are selected by our in-house toy experts," Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director for toys and games, explains to CBS Essentials. The online retailer surveys a wide swath of the toy industry landscape, ranging from long-standing established toy brands to small businesses to startups.

It isn't uncommon for these toys to sell out several weeks before the holidays -- and sometimes even before Black Friday -- leaving parents scrambling to buy them on eBay or other third-party retailers for double or triple the retail price. So while it may seem too early to start holiday shopping -- after all, the winter holidays are still months away -- it may be a good idea to shop early, especially when it comes to gifts for boys and gifts for girls. And with the international president of UPS warning that you should "order your Christmas presents now," there's all the more reason to shop early, lest you risk your gifts not showing up until 2022.

Want to know what the hottest toys of 2021 are going to be, before they all sell out? Here are ten of CBS Essentials' favorite picks from Amazon's list.

National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit

An educational gift that promotes an early love of science, this kit is just one of the many engaging offerings from the educational institute. This one includes 15 science experiences -- such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits -- sure to keep kids eight and up entertained for hours on end.

National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit, $30

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Octo Care Wash

Indulge the Hot Wheels fanatic in your life with the recently released Ultimate Octo Car Wash. The play set measures over four feet long and includes a car that changes colors in warm or cold water. Kids ages four to eight will enjoy all the tricks the octopus-themed car wash offers, including loops, ramps and spirals.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Octo Care Wash, $80

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop for Fire Tablet & iPad

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to those six to eight, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. In order to use it, an Osmo Base for iPad or Fire Tablet and an iPad or Fire Tablet are required.

This item is part of Amazon's current 3 for the price of 2 promo, available on a wide range of games and toys.

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop, $60

My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling

A cute stocking stuffer, My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling boasts a whole lot of entertainment in a small package. Infused with personality, this little character, named "Dart," delivers 50 reactions and emotions in the form of cute sounds and unique animations, a head that lights up, and cheeks that blush. Available for pre-order, Dart ships out October 15 -- until it sells out.

My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling, $15

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game

Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D, interactive board game designed for kids four and up.

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Collector's Edition, $30

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Standard Edition, $20

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $136

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Why settle for a castle designed for one Disney princess when there is one suitable for all of them? Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, released in August, provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show. Disney Princess Royal Collection dolls, sold separately, also made Amazon's list.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $150

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $40

Squeakee the Balloon Dino

Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages five to 15, performs a variety of functions -- stomping, chomping, laughing, roaring and dancing included. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war.

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, $69

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: Battle Scene at The Avengers' Compound

One of the newest releases from LEGO, the Battle Scene at The Avengers' Compound 527-piece set provides Marvel fans with hours of building fun. It also includes Thanos, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Chitauri warrior and Ant-Man microfigures.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: Battle Scene at The Avengers' Compound, $70

