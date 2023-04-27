Amazon has the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker on sale for the lowest price we've seen all year

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you're looking for a way to track your summer workouts, searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift, or just want a trendy wearable, check out this Amazon deal on the Fitbit Luxe.

It's currently marked down to $90 -- which is even lower than its Amazon Prime Day price last year.

The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management features. The fitness tracker will buzz when you reach your target heart rate during a workout. It can measure your breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. It comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

The Fitbit Luxe offers up to five days of battery life on a single charge. You can choose an orchid pink, black or lunar white band for the fitness tracker.

Fitbit Luxe, $90 (reduced from $130)

Save on Hydro Flask water bottles at Amazon

Amazon

This trendy water bottle just got a lot more affordable. Plus, it's better for the planet than plastic. Using a reusable Hydro Flask water bottle instead of single-use plastic bottles is a great way to go green. Amazon currently has several versions of the bestselling Hydro Flask water bottles on sale now for Earth Month.

Hydro Flasks can keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours -- making them a must-have for the hot summer days ahead.

Hydro Flask standard mouth bottle with flex cap, $23 (reduced from $30)

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle with flex cap, $38 (reduced from $45)

Hydro Flask vacuum-insulated stainless steel wide mouth water bottle with straw lid (40-Ounce), $50 (reduced from $82)

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle with Flex Sip Lid, $25 (reduced from $33)

Get the SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker for 38% off

Amazon

The SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker turns standard water into sparkling water with just one touch. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles and cans by allowing users to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home.

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker, $100 (reduced from $160)

Save $50 on PS5 consoles at Amazon



Sony

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon -- and at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $509, a savings of $51.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

Save $20 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $105 off



Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $795 (reduced from $899)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon



Solimo via Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Best TV deals at Amazon this week



Amazon

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

More tech deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Best Amazon spring cleaning and home organization deals this week

Amazon

Spring is well underway. That means it's time to get moving on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home. All of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon, including closet organizers, smart vacuums, storage shelves and more.

Best luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon this week



Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside expandable luggage is on sale now at Amazon for 41% off. Amazon

Planning a spring break adventure? Head over to Amazon and save big on new luggage and shop discounted travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister bags, plus other must-have travel items.

Mickey Mouse luggage from American Tourister

Amazon/American Tourister

If your spring break trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.

The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."

American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $97 (reduced from $200)

Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon this week

Keurig via Amazon

Refresh your kitchen and bedding this spring. Check out these Amazon deals on top-rated home and patio essentials.

Best health and fitness deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Get healthy this spring at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

Related content from CBS Essentials