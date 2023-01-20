CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to upgrade your washing machine. We've found the best washing machines in 2023, and they're all on sale now. Browse our selection of top-rated laundry appliances with the best features of 2023, including AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed, a bevy of wash cycle options and more.

Looking for the best washing machine for your laundry room? Shop our selections of the top-rated washing machines from popular appliance brands such as Samsung, LG and Maytag.

Samsung Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and the amount of time it takes to wash your clothing, it might be time to upgrade to a new washing machine. This extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer with smarts? This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

The Samsung washer can also be purchased with the dryer as a set. "What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (reduced from $1,998)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology



Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently offering a better deal on the washer.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Best stackable washing machines and laundry towers

Looking for a space-saving solution? Make room in your laundry room with a stackable laundry duo. We've found some top-rated options on sale now.

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

