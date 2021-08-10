The best-selling Nintendo Switch games right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in the United States, and it has been for the last few years. While many gamers swear by the superior 4K graphics of the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, there's no question that plenty of people love the more family-friendly style of the Nintendo Switch console -- and the portability it offers.

If you're looking for games for your new Switch, or just want to find something new to play, there's no shortage of great titles out there. A great place to start is Amazon's best-seller list, the most popular Nintendo Switch games, in terms of sales, that are out right now. There are plenty of classics on the list, such as the fun (and occasionally frustrating) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and plenty of new titles too. We've added in a selection of indie Switch titles popular on the Nintendo eShop right now, as well.

Here are the top Nintendo Switch games right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo

A remaster, not a remake, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a graphically improved version of the 2011 Nintendo Wii title. Some reviewers have panned the game's obsession with motion controls, but even still, the game is a must-play for any The Legend of Zelda fan.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $50

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

This near-perfect 3D Mario platformer, rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, has Mario traversing a number of incredible detailed worlds collecting stars, hidden coins and (of course) rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser.

Amazon reviewer Christopher Boyer says that while "while the game is designed to appeal to everyone, Nintendo took the time to add some extra nods to long-time fans, not only in the worlds and the critters/characters you happen across, but through set pieces and a spectacular mid-game musical number that old-timers like me have to appreciate."

Super Mario Odyssey, $39

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is akin to a digital getaway -- perhaps that's why it became so popular during the pandemic. This low-pressure game places you square on your own deserted island, where you collect resources, craft items and build homes to create your own personalized world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50

Mario Golf Super Rush

Nintendo

Mario Golf Super Rush mixes a traditional golfing game, played across a series of Mario-inspired courses, with the kind of chaos you might expect out of a game of Mario Kart. Sure, you can get your ball onto the green -- but that putt might not be so easy if a Bob-omb goes off first.

Mario Golf Super Rush, $59

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo

An updated HD version of the 2014 Wii U title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the signature racing experience for the Switch. Race your favorite Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks, including several iterations of the dreaded Rainbow Road track. Just be careful when using the blue shell that targets the first-place racer: It's been known to end friendships.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo

Part video game and part workout, Ring Fit Adventure challenges you to defeat a bodybuilding dragon by completing a series of exercises in real life. Yes, really. This game comes packaged with Ring-con and leg strap accessories -- everything you need to get a good workout in using the Nintendo Switch.

Ring Fit Adventure, $70

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The base version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo's iconic fighting franchise, features 74 unique characters, with even more available through DLC. There's a story mode, of course, but the real fun comes in beating up on friends and family, both locally and online, across a series of familiar Nintendo worlds.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $46

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Nintendo

A fun, family-oriented companion to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this game lets players control their favorite Super Mario Bros. and Sonic the Hedgehog characters in a series of Olympic events that include surfing, skateboarding, karate, sport climbing and more. Up to four people can play Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 locally, or up to eight when playing online.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $40

Super Mario Party

Nintendo

Nintendo's party game series, Mario Party, launched on the Switch back in 2018 and has been a best-seller since. The title features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars!

Super Mario Party, $50

Nintendo

Want even more great titles for your Nintendo Switch? Check out these most popular Switch games of 2021 on the Nintendo eShop digital store.

Among Us

Nintendo

A surprise indie hit of the pandemic, Among Us is a social game in the same vein as Mafia and Werewolf. Each game is played online, with a number players labeled as "imposters." Most players attempt to complete a series of simple tasks while the few imposters sneak around trying to kill them and evade detection as the secret bad guys.

Among Us (digital download code), $5

Minecraft

Nintendo

If you have kids, chances are you're already familiar with this popular sandbox game. Something akin to digital Lego, Minecraft is a world with nearly infinite terrain that can be mined and foraged. Players explore, fend off baddies, craft buildings and other structures and more, alone or with friends online -- even those playing non-Switch versions of the game.

Minecraft, $33

Celeste

Nintendo

This charming (and quite tough) indie platformer about a young girl climbing a mountain has a simple, pixelated style, but don't be misled. Aside from offering plenty of serious gaming challenges and a beautiful score, Celeste offers a deep, touching story that deals with serious mental health issues.

Celeste (digital download code), $20

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!

Nintendo

This sickeningly cute rhythm-based drumming game features a number of J-pop-styled songs to master; more are available as DLC. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun be played with standard Joy-Cons, but for the most arcade-like experience, you'll want to upgrade to the (admittedly pricey) collector's bundle.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun (digital download code), $50

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun Collector's bundle with Taiko drum and sticks, $198

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Nintendo

We have just one thing to say to those who haven't played a game from the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series: Objection! This two-game collection, set in late 19th century Japan, features 10 cases that require you to search for evidence, think logically and call witnesses out on their lies in the moment.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, $40

Stardew Valley

Nintendo

Something like a cross between Animal Crossing and Farmville, Stardew Valley is a relaxing low-res farming simulator. In it, players grow crops and raise livestock, craft and sell goods, and even raise a family.

Stardew Valley, $45

