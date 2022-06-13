The best safes in 2022 for your documents and valuables

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mycube

You don't want small children, visitors and burglars having access to your most important documents and valuables. That's why it's smart to invest in a safe. Some safes can also even protect your valuables from fires and floods.

Top products in this article

Compact safe that fits almost anywhere: Mycube Mini, $490

86-pound safe for valuables: SentrySafe fire- and water-resistant safe (1.23 cu. ft.), $205

Safes come in a range of sizes and a variety of price points. Below, the best safes for your documents and valuables from Walmart, Amazon and more, according to reviewers. Find a safe that fits your budget and needs ahead.

Sentry Safe executive fire security safe

Wayfair

This large, 217-pound safe has an electronic lock with two override keys and comes with a bolt-down kit. This 4.5-star-rated safe features a carpeted interior (35.72" x 19.4" x 11.7") and two multi-position shelves.

Sentry Safe executive fire security safe, $1,020

Mycube Mini

Mycube

This small safe has reinforced steel walls and tamper-proof door bolts, plus a self-install bolt kit to secure the safe in place. It has a digital keypad for access and a light inside. These safes come in four colors and require four AA batteries.

Mycube Mini, $490

SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe

Walmart

This steel safe with a combination lock is both water- and fire-resistant. It protects your valuables in a fire for one hour (up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit) and is water-resistant in up to 8 inches of water for up to 24 hours. This 86-pound safe even comes with a dual key that gives you the ability to disable the primary lock, even if other people know the combination.

SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe (1.23 cu. ft,), $205

Amazon Basics steel security safe

Amazon

This affordable, alloy steel safe by AmazonBasics comes in seven sizes. Choose from a fingerprint lock or a keypad lock. It comes with two emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries.

The 4.6-star-rated safe is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

Amazon Basics .5 cubic feet steel security safe, $60

Amazon Basics book safe

Amazon

Hide your valuables in plain sight with this small book safe from Amazon. It comes in three colors. Choose from a combination lock and a key lock. Store this safe in between other books on a bookshelf.

Amazon Basics book safe, $13 (reduced from $16)

Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock

Wayfair

This affordable, small safe from Wayfair has two lock options -- a key and a passcode.

"Love the fact it has more than one way to lock it," a reviewer says. "If you forget the code, you have keys."

Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock, $40

