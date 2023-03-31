The best refrigerator to buy in 2023, according to our readers (and it's $1,300 off today)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to save big on a bestselling Samsung refrigerator this spring? Our No. 1 CBS Essentials reader-loved fridge is deeply discounted right now at Samsung.

The Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub has been our bestselling refrigerator since 2022. CBS Essentials readers purchased more of these extra-large Samsung fridges than any other refrigerator. Normally priced at $4,500, right now, you can get this Samsung home appliance for $3,200. That's a savings of $1,300.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator, $3,200 (reduced from $4,500)

This 4.5-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser or the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor in your water.

Samsung's touch-screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. The smart fridge component can connect with and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Measures 29 cubic feet. Available in stainless steel and black stainless steel colors.

Shop more of the best refrigerators of 2023



Many of these CBS Essentials reader-loved refrigerators are on sale now.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $1,500

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

LG door-in-door refrigerator

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,099 (regularly $4,400)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,400 (reduced from $1,832)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

