The best pet product deals on Amazon to celebrate National Puppy Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Petcube via Amazon

Today is National Puppy 2023. We know that the costs of raising a puppy can add up, so if you have a puppy at home, you may want to take advantage of these Puppy Day deals. Right now, you can save on pet monitoring cameras, dog beds, puppy supplements and more in honor of National Puppy Day.

Keep reading for the best National Puppy Day deals on Amazon.

Zesty Paws dog supplements

Amazon

Zesty Paws makes a ton of popular supplements for dogs (and they're even picky dog approved, according to my own dog, Harley). Right now, you can save on the brand's bestselling puppy supplements, including calming bites, allergy bites and more. Use code "PUPPYDAY20" for 20% off.

Zesty Paws 8-in-1 multi-functional soft chews, $17 (reduced from $21)

Zesty Paws allergy immune supplement for puppies, $18 (reduced from $21)

Zesty Paws puppy calming bites, $18 (reduced from $22)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35

Amazon

Check in on your puppy while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Lesure calming flower dog bed: $27 and up



Amazon

This calming, flower-shaped bed provides 360-degree ergonomic support and features a soft, sherpa lining. This calming dog bed comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size and color. Be sure to add the 10% off coupon when you add the item to your cart.

Lesure memory calming flower dog bed, $27 and up (reduced from $30 and up)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed: $20 and up



Amazon

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your furry friend's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed, $20 and up (reduced from $23 and up)

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker: $97 (35% off)

Amazon

The Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location, such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker, $97 (reduced from $150)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs: $50

Amazon

Sometimes, puppies need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds, so most puppies won't outgrow it.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $50 (reduced from $63)

Wild One dog harness: $41

Amazon

Celebrate National Puppy Day with a stylish new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varie by color and size.

Wild One dog harness set, $41 (reduced from $48)

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements

Many puppies have sensitive stomachs -- and since they tend to get into everything, puppies are also prone to some dietary indiscretions. These Super Snouts GI supplements are made with pumpkin powder, ginger and prebiotics to help support gut health and aid with occasional gastric distress.

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements, $18 (reduced from $23)

Boccee Bakery dog treats: $5 and up

Amazon

Bocce Bakery makes high-quality dog treats in a ton of delicious flavors. Check out the Bocce Bakery treats below and stock up on enticing treats to help with puppy training, bedtime and more. You can also save an extra 15% on your first subscribe and save order if you subscribe for recurring shipments -- be sure to apply the available coupon if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Best TV deals at Amazon this week



Amazon

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

More tech deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Best spring cleaning and home organization deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Spring is here, and that means that it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.

Save on Easter Basket stuffers at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Nerf, Hasbro and more for up to 41% off. Many of these toys would make great easter basket surprises this year. Our favorite toy deals include:

Best spring luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save up to 47% on Delsey Paris luggage and save on other must-have travel items.

Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon this weekend

Keurig via Amazon

Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding. Plus, it's National Sleep Awareness month, so now is a good time to think about how you've been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.

Best health and fitness deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Get healthy this spring at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

Related content from CBS Essentials