National Book Lovers Day: Best deals on bestselling books and the best book subscription services

Today is National Book Lovers Day -- and it's the perfect occasion to start reading a new book. Whether you're already an avid reader or looking to get back into reading, we've found deals on bestselling books to help you find your next read.

From YA novels to thrillers and self-help books, we've found books for everyone this National Book Lovers Day. Keep reading to explore our top picks. Plus, learn how you can save with a Kindle or Apple Books subscription.

What is National Book Lovers Day?

Although it's not a federal holiday, National Book Lovers Day matters! The fun holiday always falls on August 9, and is a chance to celebrate books and encourage people of all ages to read.

Typically readers spend today pouring over their favorite books, sharing book recommendations and visiting bookstores or libraries. No matter if you're a voracious reader or you're picking up a book for the first time in a while, National Book Lovers Day is a great day to read something new.

Best National Book Lovers Day deals on bestselling books

Explore these popular on-sale titles to find your next summer read.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han

If you've been watching "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2, you might want to read the book series while you wait for Season 3. This coming-of-age story follows 15-year-old Belly as she comes into herself, navigates love triangles and spends the summer at the beach.

"I loved Belly and her evolving relationship with the summer boys. But I also think that `The Summer I Turned Pretty' is a rather impressive character exploration," shared one Amazon reviewer. "Conrad and Jeremiah are not boy-crush-prototypes. They're both complicated and messy young men. And it's not just that boys who get deep back story - the adults in Han's novel are as important as their children."

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han (paperback), $9 (reduced from $12)

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han (kindle), $9 (reduced from $12) or free with Kinde Unimited

'Verity' by Colleen Hoover

Up next is Colleen Hoover's psychological thriller, "Verity." A struggling writer is hired to finish an injured bestselling author's book series, but she finds her unfinished autobiography in her office which contains chilling admissions.

"The tale careens to a jaw-dropping conclusion that will keep readers thinking, discussing and debating Hoover's extremely clever and nuanced tale, as well as her deliciously intriguing and morally ambiguous characters (who may prove themselves to be not as ambiguous as originally thought) for a very, very long time," an Amazon reviewer says.

'Verity' by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $11 (reduced from $17)

'Verity' by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $14 (reduced from $17)

'It Ends with Us' by Colleen Hoover



If you can't get enough CoHo (that's what Hoover's fans call her), then you need to check out this tale of first loves and domestic violence. It's a thought-provoking read and highlights how some things just aren't that black and white.

"Should we be defined by the worst thing we have done?" an Amazon reviewer asks. "Hoover makes you really think about the gray areas and this book has given me lots of food for thought."

'It Ends with Us' by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10 (reduced from $17)

'It Ends with Us' by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $12

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' by Suzanne Collins

If you became a "Hunger Games" fan during the trilogy's resurgence earlier this year, you might not know about this prequel. It follows the early days of President Snow and is getting a movie adaptation this November.

"This book makes you think. A lot. It makes you question things and wonder if maybe Snow is right," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "You can see how ["The Hunger Games"] begins to change and grow into what Katniss and Peeta suffered through. You see how it begins to change from a simple punishment to a sport and a holiday, with the growing encouragement that it should be a normal and good thing.

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' by Suzanne Collins (paperback), $13 (reduced from $17)

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' by Suzanne Collins (kindle), $11 (reduced from $12)

'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens

Read the book before you watch the movie on Netflix. Can you solve this small-town murder-mystery? It's a tale of isolation and nature.

"What a stunning love letter to the marshlands and suspenseful coming-of-age story," an Amazon reviewer says.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens (paperback), $10 (reduced from $18)

'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens (paperback), $13 (reduced from $18)

'Atomic Habits' by James Clear

Change your habits with the help of this book. The author walks you through building good habits and breaking bad ones with simple behaviors.

"'Atomic Habits' by James Clear is one of those rare books that I immediately read twice in a row," an Amazon reviewer says. "It is filled with dozens of science-backed and actionable nuggets of wisdom."

'Atomic Habits' by James Clear (hardcover), $14 (reduced from $27)

'Atomic Habits' by James Clear (Kindle), $15 (reduced from $27)

'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' by Gabrielle Zevin

"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" is a story about the need to connect that spans 30 years. It follows two friends who become wealthy together at a young age.

Raves one Amazon reviewer: "I am actually sad that I finished this book. I could keep reading these characters' stories forever. The writing is so beautiful and compelling."

'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' by Gabrielle Zevin (hardcover), $15 (reduced from $28)

'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' by Gabrielle Zevin (Kindle), $14

Best book subscription services

If you go through a lot of e-books or audiobooks, a subscription service may be more cost-effective. Consider these three options. They a have free trial offers available right now.

Audible: Get 30 days free

With an Audible Premium Plus membership, you can select an audiobook to keep a month. Audible also has thousands of books included with your membership that you can listen to every month, plus podcasts, meditations and more. With a membership, you can get access to exclusive sales, and once you've spent your credit on an audiobook each month, you can purchase more audiobooks for 30% off.

This Audible Premium Plus membership costs $15 a month after your 30-day free trial ends. You can cancel anytime, even before you get charged.

Click the button below to check out this deal.

Kindle Unlimited



If you plan to read multiple books per month, you may want to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited to gain access to unlimited e-books and audiobooks from the Kindle Unlimited library for $12 per month.

Right now, you can score a 30-day free trial or purchase a 2-month subscription for just $5.

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited

