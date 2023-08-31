Labor Day COVID-19 surge: The best N95 masks for travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Another COVID-19 surge is hitting the U.S. ahead of Labor Day. COVID hospitalizations climbed 22% last week -- and the CDC predicts further increases as variant BA.2.86, nicknamed "Pirola," spreads. If you're going somewhere for the long weekend, you may want to wear a mask for your upcoming travels.

Your safest bet during travel is to wear an N95 mask, in combination with being vaccinated and boosted. These masks are designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns when worn correctly.

To ensure you have enough N95 masks for your upcoming trip, we've found some options. They're approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is key, as there are many counterfeit N95 masks for sale online. Fortunately, face masks are more affordable than they've been in the past, with COVID numbers declining.

The best N95 masks for Labor Day travel

Add these N95 options from Amazon to your cart before you get on a plane or take a cruise.

Benehal via Amazon

These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip. The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and are meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Get a 20-pack on sale now for just $26, regularly $31.

"We use our masks briefly several times each week, basically whenever we will be in a confined space with others," an Amazon customer says. "We find that one of these will last us several weeks, even during the hot summers here in the South. Very pleased."

Amazon

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. They're selling for less than $1 per mask. They're available in small and regular sizes. Price varies by size.

"The duck bill design is is now my favorite kind of mask. Don't worry about how you look, because your health is more important than vanity. You won't need a mask-brace to give you your personal space because it provides plenty of room inside, to where you can lick your lips and not touch the mask itself. I can even whistle inside it," an Amazon reviewer says.

Amazon

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose. Their two-strap design features a welded dual point attachment that helps provide a secure fit.

"The masks are still kind of tight, but they have to be to do their job. A loose mask is an ineffective mask and these are N95s, which means they're designed to be especially effective, which in turn means they're going to be somewhat tight," an Amazon customer says. "I personally found the tightness quite bearable, and reassuring - it helps me feel that the mask is doing its job."

This 20-pack of masks is deeply discounted ahead of Labor Day. Get a pack for just $11, regularly $28.

Amazon

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip and chin tab, plus a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging.

This 10-pack is just $13 right now, reduced from $21.

"I didn't think I would like this mask but I like it better than the medical masks," an Amazon customer says. "They fit well and are more comfortable and easy to use them multiple times before disposing of them and have not had a single problem. I am required to wear a mask because of health issues. A great buy for the money, great quality."

These masks are also available in a 20-pack.

Related content from CBS Essentials: