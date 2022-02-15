The best February 2022 deals at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for a bargain, discount retailer Walmart is a popular place to look. There are plenty of great February deals available at Walmart, on all sorts of great products. Right now, the retailer has deals on just about everything, from Apple products (including Apple AirPods) to this 55" TCL Roku 4K TV to smart electric toothbrushes.

Even better: This week at Walmart, you can save 10% off select tech, up to 15% off toys, 30% off home and more.

Click the link below to find everything that's on sale at Walmart now.

Or, read on and let us do the work for you. Below, the top January deals at Walmart from Ninja, Apple and more brands to shop right now. (Want even more great deals? Check out the best February 2022 deals at Amazon.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS

Get $50 off on an Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, available in a variety of colors, at Walmart right now. Series 7 is the newest version of the Apple Watch and has the biggest, most advanced Always‑On Retina display and a crack-resistant front. It lets you answer calls and messages on your wrist, tracks activity, measures your blood oxygen levels, can take an ECG and much more. Note that this version doesn't have cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $349 (reduced from $399)

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus extra-large 12-quart air fryer

If you haven't already, try out an air fryer with the PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus. This air fryer has nine customizable cooking functions and comes in a family size.

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus extra-large 12-quart air fryer, $99 (reduced from $149)

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit

This smart Bluetooth toothbrush tracks the frequency, duration and coverage of your brushing style to help you target spots that aren't getting enough attention.

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit, $20 (reduced from $36)

Ninja Nutri-Blender

Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender under $50. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $40 (reduced from $60)

Better Homes & Gardens boho chic cotton shower curtain

Upgrade your shower curtain with this beige and black boho-chic option. This cotton shower curtain with tassels is water repellent.

Better Homes & Gardens boho chic cotton shower curtain, $16 (reduced from $22)

55" TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

TCL Roku smart TVs are praised by reviewers for having a great picture, for being easy to use, and for coming at a relatively inexpensive price. This 55-inch model is marked down to $319 at Walmart right now.

55" TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $319 (regularly $600)

Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro offer noise cancellation; are sweat- and water-resistant; and come with a MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen

This 30-piece play food set has everything your cooking-obsessed kiddo could want. The KidKraft play kitchen includes interactive features such as clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic-looking burners, a working chalkboard and more.

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen, $156 (regularly $200)

