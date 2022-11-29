The best Cyber Monday streaming deals you can still get: Save big on Paramount Plus, Philo and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

The days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be known as the best time to score big savings on your Christmas gifts for the 2022 holiday season, but it's also the most wonderful time of the year to subscribe to a new streaming platform because streamers including Paramount+, Sling TV and HBO Max are practically giving away subscriptions for free -- some for as little as $2 per month.

Keep reading to check out our roundup of all the best Cyber Monday streaming deals. But scroll fast, because the majority of these deals were supposed to end last night (Nov. 28) at midnight! So take advantage of these still-live sales while you can.

This HBO Max Cyber Monday deal is still live: Get three months of HBO Max for just $6 -- but act fast!



With titles such as "Euphoria," "House of the Dragon," "The White Lotus" and more, HBO Max has set itself apart from the streaming crowd in a big way.

How much does HBO Max normally cost?

If you're a new subscriber, an ad-supported HBO Max plan will usually cost you $10 per month, and an ad-free one will cost $15 per month.

At the time of publication, HBO Max's Cyber Monday deal is still live. That means you can still score an ad-supported HBO Max plan for just $2 per month for your first three months -- bringing your grand total to $6. Despite saying the offer ends on Nov. 28, right now it appears this can't-miss deal is still available.

HBO Max, $2 and up per month (reduced from $10)

What to watch on HBO Max: 'The White Lotus'

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO show, "The White Lotus," is back for its second season. This time around, an (almost) entirely new roster of characters will spend a week at the White Lotus in Sicily, relaxing and rejuvenating in paradise. But of course, best laid plans can still go awry.

Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy.

HBO Max, $2 and up per month (reduced from $10)

This Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal is still live: Get half-off a year of Paramount Plus



If you love Paramount content such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. You can see what's new on Paramount Plus this month here.

Paramount+ and Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount+ currently has two subscription tiers available: The Essential plan is ad-supported and costs $5 per month, granting access to the platform's entire library, plus NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League available via separate live feeds. The Premium plan is ad-free and includes access to your local live CBS station for $10 monthly.

To kick off the holiday season this cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering half off all annual subscriptions, no matter the tier. Get the Essential plan for just $25 for the year, or go ad-free with the Premium plan for just $50 annually. Despite stating that this offer would end on Nov. 28, it's still live as of time of publication -- so sign up fast!

Paramount+ also provides new subscribers a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+, $25 and up per year (reduced from $50 and up)

Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle Cyber Monday deal: Bundle both for as low as $60 for the year



This Paramount+ Cyber Monday deal even extends to the streamer's Showtime bundle. As of time of publication, you can still get 50% off a year of Paramount+ with Showtime. This brings the ad-supported bundle down to just $60 for the year, and the ad-free bundle down to $75 for your first year.

Paramount+, $60 and up per year (reduced from $120 and up)

What to watch on Paramount Plus right now: 'Tulsa King'

Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount+, $1 and up per month

Best live TV streaming Cyber Monday deals

Along with the streaming platforms above, these live TV streaming packages are offering great deals for Cyber Monday.

Sling TV Cyber Monday deal: Get 50% off your first month, plus a free Fire Stick

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For sports fans, including those looking to tune in to the 2022 World Cup, Sling's Blue tier has you covered with both Fox and FS1 at a relative bargain of $40 a month.

How much does Sling TV normally cost?

Sling TV packages typically start at $40. Right now, Sling is offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier, as a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. Plus, you can get a free Amazon Fire Stick.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $20 for your first month (reduced from $40)

What to watch on Sling TV right now: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Luis Morillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tune in to all the World Cup action this month with Sling TV's access to Fox and FS1.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $20 for your first month (reduced from $40)

Philo TV Cyber Monday deal

Philo is a great budget-friendly option for the TV watcher looking for a little bit of everything. The platform has more than 60 channels available to watch live or record on unlimited DVR space, including HGTV, History, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, World News, the Hallmark Channel, the Lifetime Movie Channel, plus kids channels such as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons. Philo also has a substantial library of on-demand titles and the option of add-ons including Epix and Starz.

How much does Philo cost?

Philo is available for $25 monthly. New subscribers can try Philo free for one week. For Cyber Monday, Philo is also offering new subscribers 80 percent off their first month. Pay just $5 for a month of Philo with the code "THANKS."

Philo, $5 for your first month (reduced from $25 per month)

What to watch on Philo: 'Yellowstone'

Paramount

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. The popular western drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more. Philo is currently the only streaming service where you can tune in to Season 5 of "Yellowstone."

Philo, $5 for your first month (reduced from $25 per month)

The best Cyber Monday deals on streaming sticks and TVs

Score huge savings on an Apple TV streaming box, Amazon Fire Stick and more.

Apple TV 4K (2021): $99

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $99 (regularly from $179)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $53

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services, like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more, in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $53 (reduced from $80

Roku Streambar 4K: $80 (save $50)

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $80 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $25

Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)



Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $15 (reduced from $30)

50" Roku 4K QLED TV: $288

Walmart

Upgrade to a QLED 4K TV on the cheap this Cyber Monday. Walmart is offering a 50-inch Roku QLED by Onn for just $288. It features Dolby Vision HDR, local dimming and a 120 Hz effective refresh rate (which is ideal for gaming). A Roku voice remote is included.

50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998



Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

