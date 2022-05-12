The best coolers for your Memorial Day picnics and parties: Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Got Memorial Day plans? Whether you're chilling on the lake, grilling with the family or going to a pool party, you likely want a cooler this holiday to keep your drinks chilled. There are plenty of great options available at Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon and more. Best of all, you can buy them right now ahead of Memorial Day 2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022. We even found some deals on coolers!

Top products in this article:

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, $325

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag, $160

Coleman retro cooler, $170 (reduced from $200)

Below are our picks for the best coolers for your Memorial Day picnics and parties. We're talking coolers from Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and more. These coolers come in a variety of sizes and designs, and work within all budgets.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

Yeti

This cooler with a devoted following comes in 12 sizes and four colors. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds overnight camp provisions for four people, or 28 cans (enough drinks for a day on the water). The alpine-yellow hue is a limited-edition Yeti color.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, $325

Polarbox classic model portable cooler

Polarbox

This nude-colored, retro-style cooler has a leather strap that adjusts to three positions. It boasts an interior covered with expanded polystyrene, for maximum insulation (and minimum heft).

Polarbox 21-quart classic model portable cooler, $60 (reduced from $100)

Coleman 316 Series hard ice chest cooler

Walmart

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to three days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 80 cans -- and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping.

Coleman 316 Series 52-quart hard ice chest cooler, $33 (reduced from $45)

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag

Corkcicle

Strap your cooler on your back, and go with this bucket-cooler backpack. It comes in six colors, and with an exterior made of either vegan leather or neoprene material, depending on the color you pick. It can hold up to 12 cans.

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag, $160

Coleman retro cooler

Amazon

Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention -- even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors.

Coleman 54-quart retro cooler, $170 (reduced from $200)

Business & Pleasure Co. premium cooler

Revolve

You'd never know this 1970s-inspired bag is actually a cooler. It's made of a poly-cotton-canvas material that's treated with mold, water and UV coatings. It has a genuine-leather trim, and features exterior slip pockets.

Business & Pleasure Co. 15-quart premium cooler, $79

Igloo Overland ice chest cooler

Walmart

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight -- the better to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage) and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 81 cans.

Igloo Overland 50-quart ice chest cooler, $79 (reduced from $130)

Related content from CBS Essentials: