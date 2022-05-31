The best carry-on luggage in 2022
Whether you travel for work or play, a great carry-on bag can be a game changer. We found the best and top-rated carry-on luggage you can buy in 2022 -- some of which is on sale now ahead of summer travel season.
Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295 and up
Samsonite Omni 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $160)
Why invest in a new piece of carry-on luggage? For one, a carry-on bag may help save you money, since many airlines now charge fees for checked bags. And unlike checked luggage, carry-on bags also stay with you for the whole trip. They're a good place to stow medicine, a change of clothing and other travel essentials.
Some people prefer spinners over duffle bags, while others favor hard-shell polycarbonate or aluminum suitcases to softer luggage made of fabric. You might want to splurge on a suitcase with a built-in USB port, for charging your phone on the go. More carry-on features include telescopic handles, TSA-compliant locks and padded areas for electronics.
The main thing to keep in mind? Size. While carry-on luggage may vary in dimensions and shape, make sure to select a bag that is no larger than 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, including handle and wheels. That's the standard carry-on size for most domestic airlines.
We selected 12 great carry-on bags that fit in the overhead bin or under your seat -- all functional, aesthetically pleasing and complete with great features.
Bellroy Weekender
The surprisingly roomy Bellroy Weekender shoulder bag offers lots of compartments for everything: a front zipper pocket for toiletries, a padded laptop sleeve, internal pockets for water bottles or shoes and even a side zipper pocket for travel documents or magazines. Carry it however you please, either with the leather handle straps or detachable shoulder strap.
Rimowa original Cabin carry-on
Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase features include 360-degree multiwheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.
Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,200
Away
The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On from Away both feature a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.
Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295 and up
Victorinox Frequent Flyer carry-on
Made of a high-performance recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles, the Victorinox Frequent Flyer offers a lockable section to better secure your most important belongings.
Victorinox Frequent Flyer Plus carry-on, $520
Paravel
Carbon-neutral, sustainable luggage brand Paravel offers some stylish luggage options. The Paravel Aviator is geared with frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle for walking (or running) through the airport. Each bag is made from recycled materials and comes with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim.
Travelpro Platinum Elite
Not into polycarbonate luggage? Available in three carry-on sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite, constructed from stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, offers a great value. Features include an easy expansion zipper option that provides up to 2 inches of extra packing space, an internal tie-down system and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.
Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner, from $280
Monos Carry-On Plus
Available in a bunch of great colors, Monos' polycarbonate luggage offer handy features like an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock. Like Away, Monos also boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. Choose from six carry-on options, including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids.
Monos Carry-On Plus, $245 (reduced from $288)
Roam The Carry-On
Ever dream of designing your own luggage? Roam, a new direct-to-consumer brand, allows you to customize your suitcase choosing everything from the color of each panel to the zippers. Roam sells two carry-on sizes, both available in expandable versions as well. (Not feeling creative? You can also choose from pre-designed bags, too.)
Samsonite Omni
A popular option on Amazon, the polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on offers a ton of value. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.
Samsonite Omni 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $160)
Delsey Paris Chatelet
With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.
Delsey Paris Chatelet, $181 (reduced from $300)
Kensie Alma spinner
Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system. Currently, get the stylish rose gold travel bag for almost $30 off.
Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $54 (reduced from $82)
Filson small rugged twill Pullman suitcase
Designed to fit under the seat of a Pullman railroad car, this vintage-inspired carry-on from Filson features an interior roomy enough for a pair of boots and a few outfits and interior elastic straps to keep everything in place. The bag, with a rugged, water-resistant twill exterior, has bridle leather straps and accents.
Filson small rugged twill Pullman suitcase, $450
