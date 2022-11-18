CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anything Dyson is usually reviewer-loved and bank account-draining. But this may be your best time to pick up that Dyson vacuum, floor fan and more you've been eyeing. There are plenty of deals available for Black Friday now at the Dyson website, at Amazon and at Walmart.

Top products in this article

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $500 (reduced from $670)

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $399 (reduced from $450)

Below, the best Black Friday Dyson deals on the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, Ball Animal 2 and so much more. From Walmart to Amazon, there are great deals out there.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09: $500

The most high-tech floor fan of 2022 might come via Dyson. The technology company sells three powerful air purifiers that double as fans, including the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09. The TP09 goes a step beyond the typical air purifier by destroying formaldehyde that may be seeping into the air.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 features a HEPA H13 filter, which filters even finer particles than a standard HEPA filter.

This quiet Dyson fan is a powerful fan. It projects over 77 gallons of air a second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, plus it can oscillate up to 350 degrees. Control it with an app or your voice. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers.

Get a deal on this top-rated fan now: Save more than $150 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde at Dyson.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $500 (reduced from $670)

Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum: $399

Save on Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for hard floors. Designed to be ideal for multi-directional, hard floor cleaning, this vacuum features a slim, in-line design and and an omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $399 (reduced from $450)

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $390

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt -- without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $390 (reduced from $500)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01: $300

For the most affordable Dyson fan option, choose the Pure Cool TP01. It's a powerful fan option that will promote air circulation and fill your home with cool air. The Dyson Pure Cool oscillates up to 70 degrees and features a HEPA filter.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $400)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400

This vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its "detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy: $25



Help make chores fun. Parents who want to teach children cleaning skills at a young age should consider this 4.3-star-rated Dyson replica vacuum toy on Amazon. It not only looks the part, but it actually works -- this toy suctions up small pieces of paper and deposits them into a removable tray. (It requires four C batteries.)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy, $25 (reduced from $40)

More Black Friday vacuum deals to shop

Dyson isn't the only vacuum brand on sale this week. Save big on iRobot Roomba, Shark and more brands below.

iRobot Roomba i1+: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum: $470

LG via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated LG stick vacuum features a five-step filtration system designed to lift dust and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. A lever compresses the dirt and dust you've already collected, giving you more room to collect debris before you empty the vacuum.

The LG A9 CordZero comes with two batteries, so you can clean and recharge at the same time.

LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum: $470 (reduced from $600)

Best Black Friday air purifier deals

Vacuums clean your floors, but how about the air you breathe? These air purifiers remove dust, dander and more from your home so you can breathe easier. And they're all on sale for Black Friday.

Molekule Air Pro: $800

Molekule

Molekule air purifiers were developed over 25 years by research scientists to "break down pollutants at a molecular level, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens, and chemicals." This air purifier for large rooms (up to 1,000 square feet) claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000 times smaller than the standard filters must meet to qualify as HEPA.

Molekule Air Pro, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

Find this air purifier in a smaller Air Mini+ version as well. Bundle deals are also available, if you're looking for a whole-home air purifying solution.

Molekule Air Mini+, $400 (reduced from $500)

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier: $350

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated Samsung air purifier for half price at Amazon and Samsung for Black Friday. The whisper-quiet Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier features enhanced HEPA filtration, a pet mode to reduce hair and odor, plus five-way suction that pulls in air from all corners of the room.

Recommended for rooms up to 350 square feet.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier, $350 (reduced from $700)

Germguardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter: $90

Walmart

This air purifier for small rooms has four speeds. It has a charcoal filter that helps reduce odors, and claims to circulate air more than four times per hour in rooms up to 105-square feet, with a timer of up to eight hours.

Germguardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter, $90 (regularly $100)

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier: $90

Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings. Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon for the best deal.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $90 after coupon (reduced from $130)

